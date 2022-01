Sweet Tooth had managed to stand out from the crowd with its original take on the post-apocalyptic fiction that was both heartwarming and heartbreaking. Based on the popular DC Comics television series by writer and artist Jeff Lemire, the more cheerful alteration portrays the search for safe havens for human/deer hybrids in the wake of a deadly virus in which a young boy and his protective adult companion seek to avoid human survivors who despise his kind. Sweet Tooth fans should have been relieved to learn that a second season is in the works, given how the season ended.

