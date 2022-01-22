Data Centers in 2022: What To Expect

The market for data center switching has changed dramatically over the last decade due to the consolidation of data center operations into a smaller set of service providers. In the 2010s, most large and even mid-sized enterprises had to handle their workloads on-premises or in their own data centers. In the 2020s, however, these workloads are all being migrated to data centers hosted by third-party providers or developed with a cloud-first strategy. Complex enterprise applications are migrated typically to either colocation facilities or private cloud providers, whereas new applications with scalability requirements are built directly using public cloud providers such as AWS, Azure, or GCP.

