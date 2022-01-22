ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Markets

Data Centers in 2022: What To Expect

By Maurie Backman
Motley Fool
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAn uptick in e-commerce and shift to remote work make data centers an even more viable investment in 2022. It pays to consider adding data center REITs to your portfolio -- before they get too popular and expensive. The world is increasingly going digital. And whether that's something that...

www.fool.com

Comments / 0

Related
Gigaom

Key Criteria for Evaluating Data Center Switching

The market for data center switching has changed dramatically over the last decade due to the consolidation of data center operations into a smaller set of service providers. In the 2010s, most large and even mid-sized enterprises had to handle their workloads on-premises or in their own data centers. In the 2020s, however, these workloads are all being migrated to data centers hosted by third-party providers or developed with a cloud-first strategy. Complex enterprise applications are migrated typically to either colocation facilities or private cloud providers, whereas new applications with scalability requirements are built directly using public cloud providers such as AWS, Azure, or GCP.
COMPUTERS
Data Center Knowledge

Munters Acquires Irish Data Center Cooling Manufacturer

European air conditioning giant Munters has acquired EDPAC, a designer and manufacturer of data center cooling systems based in Ireland. Munters said the €29 million (~$32.3m) acquisition is a part of its strategy to grow in the prioritized data center segment. “Our competences and experiences from the North American...
BUSINESS
KX News

Massive data center to be built near Williston

Williston is set to become the latest hub for high-performance computing and cryptocurrency mining. Gov. Doug Burgum announced during a news conference Wednesday morning one of the world’s largest data centers, FX Solutions (a Montana-based Company) is building a data center on a 77-acre site west of the city. The governor said the Atlas Power […]
WILLISTON, ND
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Data Centers#Investment Companies#Covid
Motley Fool

Missed Out on Salesforce? My Best Enterprise Software Stock to Buy and Hold

Salesforce.com changed the business world, and Monday.com is set to lead a similar transformation. The company's simple and effective platform is rapidly growing. The stock's recent drop makes its valuation more approachable for long-term investors. Occasionally, a stock comes along that can change your life. Salesforce.com was a small tech...
SOFTWARE
GlobeSt.com

Virginia Data Center Trades for $222M

COLUMBIA, MD – Corporate Office Properties Trust has sold 100% of COPT DC-6, the firm’s only asset in its Wholesale Data Center reporting segment, for $222.5 million. The company sold the data center to an investment vehicle managed by Cloud Capital, a CloudHQ affiliate company. Ingrid Tunberg sits...
MARKETS
gamepur.com

How to transfer to a new data center in FFXIV

As the new Final Fantasy XIV Oceania Data Center comes online, players in the region are looking to transfer their characters to this server. Even if you’re not in the OCE, you might want to move your character to a new data center with better ping or more friends, or you might have been sitting there waiting to transfer your character. If so, here’s how to transfer a character from one FFXIV world to another.
VIDEO GAMES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NYSE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Markets
NewsBreak
Market Data
thefastmode.com

Prime Data Centers Develops New Data Center in the Heart of Silicon Valley

Prime Data Centers, a data center developer and operator, last week announced the development of a new four-story, 119,000 square-foot data center in the heart of Silicon Valley. Located at 1231 Comstock Street in Santa Clara, California, Prime will begin construction on the facility in the second half of 2023....
SANTA CLARA, CA
CIO

What is data architecture? A framework for managing data

Data architecture describes the structure of an organization’s logical and physical data assets and data management resources, according to The Open Group Architecture Framework (TOGAF). It is an offshoot of enterprise architecture that comprises the models, policies, rules, and standards that govern the collection, storage, arrangement, integration, and use of data in organizations. An organization’s data architecture is the purview of data architects.
COMPUTERS
Wyoming Tribune-Eagle

Wyoming-based data center focuses on sustainable power

CHEYENNE – A data center commissioned for a site in Aspen, Wyoming hopes to focus on sustainable power and implement environmentally friendly systems as it breaks ground this year. Wyoming Hyperscale White Box partnered with ZincFive to solely utilize the company’s nickel-zinc batteries for backup power. ZincFive claims to...
WYOMING STATE
Data Center Knowledge

The Pandemic Is Laying Waste to On-prem Data Centers

The latest victim of the pandemic is quite surprising: legacy in-house data centers. In a survey of 1,600 IT professionals by network specialist Aryaka, more than half (51%) of respondents said they they were planing to close all of their on-prem data centers in the next 24 months, and 27% said they would eliminate at least some of their facilities – all in favor of cloud computing.
PUBLIC HEALTH
TechRadar

The importance of effective power supply for data centers

It goes without saying that a constant power supply is absolutely vital for a data center. The fire that burned down the OVH data centers in Strasbourg, France in March this year, proved to be a big wake-up call for facility managers around the globe. The financial impact of the fire is not for the faint-hearted, According to Reuters, it is estimated to have cost the company 130million euros after factoring in lost revenue, litigation provisions, impairment charges, and the cost of reimbursing customers and replacing equipment.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Forbes

Data Center Trends To Follow For A Competitive Edge

Steven Carlini, Vice President of Innovation and Data Center, Energy Management Business Unit, Schneider Electric. As the world becomes more automated, the role of data centers grows more critical. Our hybrid IT infrastructure is ripe for innovation, which is fortunate because the demands are great and so are the challenges. As an industry, we must meet calls for accelerated capacity across the globe while improving data center sustainability and ushering in a new age of sustainability reporting.
ECONOMY
thefastmode.com

DataBank Acquires Four CyrusOne Data Centers for $670m

DataBank, a leading provider of enterprise-class colocation, interconnection, and managed cloud services, announced that it has agreed to purchase four existing data centers in the Houston, TX metro area from CyrusOne for $670M. The transaction will make Houston the 27th major U.S. metro market in DataBank’s portfolio, adding to what...
HOUSTON, TX
CMSWire

What Is a Call Center? A Detailed Guide

Customer service is an essential part of running a modern business. Organizations with a large customer base often have a centralized call center for customers to contact for common customer service issues. Paul Weald of Call Center Helper defined in this CallCentreHelper article, a call center as "A department or...
ECONOMY
AdWeek

The Data Avalanche and What to Do With It

Coming out of the pandemic, we have a greater digital footprint than ever:  so many businesses underwent a digital transformation to survive, creating an influx of digital data where manual processes once sufficed. Now, with all this digital information available to us, businesses must find the right balance between leveraging data to grow while respecting the privacy rights of individuals—and avoid becoming bogged down in the volume of data.  
TECHNOLOGY

Comments / 0

Community Policy