The vast portfolio of real estate owned by department store chain Kohl's Corp. is at the center of a debate about the retailer's worth as investors push toward a sale. UBS analysts wrote this week that they doubt Kohl's real estate would add any significant value to its share price, and expects the retailer should ultimately sell for $38 per share, MarketWatch reported — a far cry from the two offers for up to $65 per share reportedly made by two hedge funds in recent weeks. The retailer was trading at roughly $60 per share Thursday afternoon.

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 1 DAY AGO