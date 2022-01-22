ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clearwater Man Gets 22 Years In Federal Prison For Filming His Sexual Assault Of A 12-Year-Old Child

By Local News Desk
 6 days ago
CLEARWATER, FL. – U.S. District Judge Charlene Edwards Honeywell has sentenced Sergio Lohan, 25, Clearwater, to 22 years in federal prison for filming his sexual assault of a minor child using a cellphone.

Lohan was also ordered to serve a 20-year term of supervised release and to register as a sex offender. Lohan had pleaded guilty on August 17, 2021.

According to the court documents, Lohan and the child victim, who was 12 years old, met online on a social media application. Over time, Lohan engaged in sexually explicit conversations with the child, solicited and received sexually explicit images from her, and sent her a video showing himself masturbating.

Within a few months of meeting, Lohan drove to the child victim’s home, picked her up in his car, sexually assaulted her, and video-recorded the assault using his cellphone. Later, Lohan sent this video to the child using the internet.

The FBI, while investigating this offense, executed a search warrant at Lohan’s residence and seized his computer. On the computer, they recovered evidence of Lohan’s sexual abuse and exploitation of this child victim, as well as sexually explicit communications with other individuals who had identified themselves as minor children.

This case was investigated by the Federal Bureau of Investigation and the North Port Police Department. It was prosecuted by Assistant United States, Attorney Erin Claire Favorit.

