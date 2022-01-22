Fire destroys Merritt Island home, dog rescued from flames
MERRITT ISLAND, Fla. — Brevard County Fire Rescue is investigating after a fire ripped through a home on Merritt Island early Saturday morning.
The fire happened around 3 a.m. Saturday on the 400 block of Artemis Boulevard.
According to fire rescue, all the people inside escaped the fire.
Firefighters rescued a dog that was trapped inside the fire.
There is no word on what started the fire.
Red Cross has been Is assisting the family through this time.
