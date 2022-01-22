ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rush County, KS

KBI asking for Kansans’ help in death investigation

By Matthew Self
FOX4 News Kansas City
 6 days ago

RUSH COUNTY, Kan. — An investigation is being conducted by the Kansas Bureau of Investigation and the Rush County Sheriff’s Office into the death of a man from LaCrosse, Kansas.

According to a recent press release from the KBI, Leslie Randa, 61, was discovered in his home located at 205 E. 5th St. in LaCrosse by a family member who then contacted 911 at 1:39 p.m. on Friday, Jan. 21.

The RCSO contacted the KBI for assistance with the investigation at 2:10 p.m. Both KBI agents and the Crime Scene Response Team responded to the scene.

Man dies in overnight crash Saturday in KCMO

Included in the press release is the fact that Randa’s vehicle is missing. Randa owned a black 2006 GMC Envoy with Kansas plate 463HAE. The front grill guard is chrome in color. The public’s assistance is being requested by law enforcement at this time.

If you have any information about this crime or the location of Randa’s vehicle, contact the RCSO at 785-222-2578 or the KBI at 1-800-KSCRIME.

An autopsy will be performed on Randa on Saturday, Jan. 22. The investigation is currently ongoing.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX 4 Kansas City WDAF-TV | News, Weather, Sports.

