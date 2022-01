WCS (14-2) plunged into the battle with swords unsheathed. They scored 37 points in the first half to grab control and spread the playing time out. “I couldn’t have been more proud of the energy they came out with at the beginning of the game,” said head coach Steven Cooks. “We trapped hard. … We came out flying. … I was so proud of the way we kept up our intensity and energy. We’re a pretty solid group.”

EDUCATION ・ 19 MINUTES AGO