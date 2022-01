It is with great pleasure that Cullum Constructors, Inc. welcomes Matt Bloomingburg to the team. Matt is no stranger to the mechanical construction industry and began working for Cullum in 2002 as a helper. During his college years, he worked when he could and gained experience in both the plumbing and the sheet metal trades achieving the skill level of mechanic. He achieved his Bachelor’s degree from the College of Charleston and has almost 20 years of experience in the industry. In his new role, Matt will be responsible for business development and project management.

CHARLESTON, SC ・ 5 DAYS AGO