Michigan is getting its first ever Sugar Factory restaurant and candy retail shop in Downtown Detroit in 2022. If you're not familiar with the Sugar Factory, they have locations all over the world and specialize in over-the-top cocktails, candy, and food. In 2016, Food & Wine Magazine referred to the Sugar Factory as the most Instagrammed Restaurant in the United States. Just go to their Instagram page and you'll see why.

DETROIT, MI ・ 2 DAYS AGO