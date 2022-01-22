Streamlined Skilled Trades Apps

Cosmetics retailer MECCA partners with Centric Software® to enhance compliance, labeling and certification management. CAMPBELL, Calif., Jan. 17, 2022 /CNW/ -- Australasia's leading beauty retailer, MECCA, has selected Centric Software's Product Lifecycle Management (PLM) solution. Centric Software provides the most innovative enterprise solutions to plan, design, develop, source and sell products such as apparel, footwear, sporting goods, furniture, home décor, cosmetics, food & beverage and luxury to achieve strategic and operational digital transformation goals.
