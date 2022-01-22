ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Technology

Top Stories: Spring Apple Event Rumors, Apple Opposes Sideloading, and More

By MacRumors Staff
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAs we roll into the latter half of January, we're starting to hear more about a potential spring Apple event, which is likely to take place in March or April. There are a number of potential announcements on deck, so an event would be a good opportunity for Apple to get...

www.macrumors.com

Macworld

Apple’s spring event comes into view with iPhone, iPad leaks

We’re still at least two months away from Apple’s first event of 2022, but the show is already beginning to take shape. Consomac (translation) has uncovered a set of new filings with the Eurasian Economic Commission that appears to reveal 11 new iPadOS 15 and three iOS 15 models.
Motley Fool

Is the Apple Car More Than Just a Rumor?

Is Apple REALLY making a car? Whispered rumors have been swirling for months, with no real concrete answer about the secretive project. But recently, Bloomberg reported that the cutting-edge tech company is aiming to debut a fully autonomous vehicle by as early as 2025 — only three short years away.
hypebeast.com

New Apple iPad Pro Is Rumored to Feature MagSafe Charging

New rumors have surfaced surrounding the new Apple iPad Pro. According to various sources, the next generation of the Apple iPad Pro will face a redesign that will allow the tablet to be charged using MagSafe wireless charging. Though that is the case, the design seems to go against what...
lifewire.com

Apple Education Discount Loophole Is No More

Apple's discount for university students, teachers, and staff used to allow anyone to claim it, but the company has tightened restrictions and closed the longstanding loophole. The change was spotted on Reddit by siddharthsure, who noted that Apple's education store has begun requiring student or educator status verification through UNIDAYS....
MacRumors Forums

iOS 15.3 Features: Everything New in iOS 15.3

Apple on January 26 finally released the iOS 15.3 and iPadOS 15.3 updates to the public, but unfortunately, these updates are focused more on security fixes than outward-facing changes. You won't find fun new feature additions to iOS 15.3 when updating, but it is imperative to install the new software...
pocketnow.com

Pocketnow Daily: Galaxy S22 and S22+ With ULTRA Cameras? Apple's Spring Event Line-Up & more! (video)

Leak suggests OPPO Find X5 Pro might have a Hasselblad branded camera setup. The official news today are non-existent yet again, but listen, isn't that usually the case when we're gearing up to new phones? For now let's talk about OPPO and their next flagship. We've been getting a bunch of leaks for the OPPO Find X5 including the specs and the design but now we get some leaked images that give us more details on the camera. On the hump, it says "Powered by MariSilicon" which is the company's own NPU announced last month. Where it gets interesting is when you look at the bottom right corner where there's now a Hasselblad logo. Yes, now that OnePlus is officially a sub-brand from OPPO, it looks like the Hasselblad partnership has carried over to the Find X Series. We're expecting this phone to bring a 50MP main sensor from Sony with OIS, a 50MP secondary and another 13MP sensor. I wasn't a fan of the OnePlus 9 Pro's photography but I did enjoy the Find X3 Pro so, which was an irony considering the 9 Pro had a better primary sensor. Let's see what OPPO does with Hasselblad, especially since they have that MariSilicon branding on the top. Maybe it's also a hint that the OnePlus 10 Pro could be good. We'll see.
Wired

Apple Booted the Wordle Copycat Apps, but More Will Come

On Tuesday afternoon, searching for "Wordle" on the iOS App Store turned up a small handful of apps aping the name and gameplay of the simple word game that has gone viral in recent weeks. But none of those iOS apps were made by Josh Wardle, the Brooklyn-based software engineer who created the free web-based game last October.
Apple Insider

Rumors claims next iPad Pro will have a glass Apple logo for MagSafe

Apple may be testing a new iPad Pro model with a glass Apple logo, reportedly as a way to bring MagSafe to the tablet lineup without ditching the aluminum backplate. The company is rumored to be developing iPad Pro models with MagSafe, which would necessitate at least a portion of the tablet's rear to be glass. A metal rear casing would inhibit MagSafe charging.
biometricupdate.com

Automakers deploy Cerence AI, Apple unlocking expansion rumored

In an evolving area of opportunity for differentiation between marques and models, manufacturers are working with specialist biometrics developers to integrate new features. In the latest round of automotive AI and biometric advances, Apple may be rolling out its (optionally biometric) CarKey feature, while EV makers NIO and VinFast are integrating more tech by Cerence.
Macworld

Apple Breakfast: Dreaming of spring iPhones and iPads

Welcome to the new home for Apple Breakfast! If you’re a reader of Macworld’s UK site, you’ll recognize this column that will now appear on Macworld.com every Saturday. If you’re new, this is our weekly collection of all the Apple news you missed this week, in a handy bite-sized roundup. We call it Apple Breakfast because we think it goes great with a morning cup of coffee or tea, but it’s cool if you want to give it a read during lunch or dinner hours too.
GeekyGadgets

Apple iPhone is top of smartphone market in Q4 2021

According to a recent report by Canalys, the Apple iPhone has regained the top spot of the smartphone market in the fourth quarter of 2021. This was apparently thanks to strong demand for the company’s iPhone 13 range of devices which launched in September of 2021. “Apple is back...
The Independent

Apple publishes new information about AirTags as tracking controversy continues

Apple has updated a “Personal Safety User Guide” amid an ongoing controversy about its AirTags tracking devices.The company launched the tags last year, touting them as a safe and secure way to track the location of important objects, such as bags and keys. But in recent weeks a number of reports have suggested the tags are being used to track people by being attached to their cars or other devices.Apple has said that the tags are built with security in mind, and include a range of features intended to ensure they cannot be used to stalk people or threaten their...
