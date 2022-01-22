ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NHL

KALAMAZOO FALLS SHORT IN WHEELING

By Jim McKinney
wincountry.com
 6 days ago

WHEELING, WV (WKZO AM/FM) – The Kalamazoo Wings (19-14-0-0) ran into a Wheeling Nailers (18-14-1-0) team that claimed revenge and lost by a score of 6-2 at WesBanco Arena on Friday. From the moment the puck dropped, Wheeling was committed to playing...

wincountry.com

Comments / 0

Related
WGR550

Sabres' Dell is suspended by the NHL for three games

Many of the Sens described the hit as a cheap shot and the NHL felt that Batherson was not eligible to be body checked. In addition, it was a high shoulder check that caused Batherson to fall dangerously and with force into the back wall.
NHL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Wheeling Nailers#Indy#Wheeling#Wkzo Am Fm#The Kalamazoo Wings#Fuel
wincountry.com

Red Wings will host Blackhawks tonight

DETROIT, MI (WKZO AM/FM) – The Detroit Red Wings return to action tonight in an Original Six matchup against the Chicago Blackhawks at Little Caesars Arena. Detroit has dropped their last two games, including a 4-1 loss at Nashville last Saturday. The Red Wings are in fifth place in...
NHL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NHL
NewsBreak
Hockey
NewsBreak
Sports
wincountry.com

13 total goals, but Red Wings fall short at home against Blackhawks

DETROIT, MI (WKZO AM/FM) – The Detroit Red Wings could not erase a 4-0 deficit after the first period and lost to the Chicago Blackhawks 8-5 last night at Little Caesars Arena. Tyler Bertuzzi and Dylan Larkin each picked up their 20th goal of the season as five different...
NHL
wincountry.com

Red Wings on the road at Pittsburgh tonight

PITTSBURGH, PA (WKZO AM/FM) – The Detroit Red Wings skate against the Penguins in Pittsburgh tonight. Detroit is winless in their last last three games, including an 8-5 loss to Chicago Wednesday. The Red Wings remain in fifth place in the Atlantic with 42 points.
NHL
wincountry.com

Pistons try to end three game skid when they play at Orlando tonight

ORLANDO, FL (WKZO AM/FM) – The Detroit Pistons are on the road tonight to tip off against the Orlando Magic. Detroit fell to Denver 110-105 Tuesday to extend its losing streak to three games. The Pistons are 11-and-36 this season and in 14th place in the Eastern Conference.
NBA
latrobebulletinnews.com

Bearcats' comeback attempt falls short

The St. Vincent College women’s basketball team was unable to finish a second-half comeback on Wednesday, falling 60-59 in the final seconds at Presidents’ Athletic Conference foe Waynesburg. Trailing by 17 points midway through the first half, the Bearcats took a three-point lead in the closing minutes of...
WAYNESBURG, PA
wincountry.com

Pistons losing streak now at three after falling to Nuggets

DETROIT, MI (WKZO AM/FM) – The Detroit Pistons fell to the Denver Nuggets 110-105 last night. Cade Cunningham led the way for Detroit with a career-high 34 points and Frank Jackson had 11 points in his first game since late December. The Pistons look to put an end to...
NBA
beloitcall.com

Lady Jays fall short to Bennington

The Lady Jays hosted a non-district home game against Bennington Tuesday. Bennington came in with a solid 8-5 record and played in a tough 2A class. St. John’ s/Tipton had a tough time maintaining momentum against Bennington as the Bulldogs defeated the Lady Jays 57-51.From the opening tip-off the Lady ...
BENNINGTON, KS
crescentcitysports.com

Tulane falls just short at UCF

ORLANDO, Fla. – Tulane University women’s basketball (11-7, 3-4) came up shy of taking down UCF (13-3, 5-1) 69-67 on the road Wednesday. A tip off the glass to fall as time expired would not fall. The Green Wave scored five-straight points in the final 32 seconds to give itself a shot to tie or win with the final possession.
ORLANDO, FL
Lakeland Gazette

Short-Handed Magic Fall Just Short to Nets

The Lakeland Magic, NBA G League affiliate of the Orlando Magic, fell to the Long Island Nets 94-93 at the RP Funding Center in Lakeland. The Lakeland Magic were down four key players and three coaches, including head coach Joe Barrer, due to health and safety protocols. The Magic were also without leading scorer BJ Johnson due to rest. Despite the roster obstacles, Lakeland came out hot and took an early lead over the Nets behind a strong first quarter from Jeremiah Tilmon. Tilmon was 5-5 in the opening period with 11 points in just six minutes. The two teams battled throughout the second quarter and Long Island took a 50-49 lead into halftime.
NBA

Comments / 0

Community Policy