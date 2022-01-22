Here Are 12 Eye-Opening Abortion Facts For Roe v. Wade's Anniversary

Abortion rights advocate Jex Blackmore turned instant legend within pro-choice circles as she took an abortion pill during a live TV debate. Blackmore was part of a debate discussing the Food and Drug Administration’s decision, in December, to allow abortion pills to be prescribed via telehealth and shipped to patients in the mail. When asked if the abortion pills were safe, Blackmore held up a pill and downed it along with a glass of water to highlight that it was. Blackmore confirmed she had just ended a pregnancy and said it was her third abortion, shocking host Charlie Langton and Rebecca Kiessling, an advocate arguing for antiabortion on the program, reported The Washington Post. The incident happened during a live segment on Sunday on WJBK in Detroit.

