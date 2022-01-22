ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Here Are 12 Eye-Opening Abortion Facts For Roe v. Wade's Anniversary

 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSince 1973, abortion rights case Roe v. Wade has remained one...

Glamour

What Happens to Women Who Are Denied Abortion? Here Are the Stats

What happens to women who are denied abortion? The Turnaway Study, which followed nearly 1,000 women over five years, found that abortion does not harm women, and that women who are refused abortion have worse outcomes in the long run, in terms of health, financial stability, and the safety of their children. “Everyone who wants to weigh in on abortion policy should understand what the consequences are,” says Diana Greene Foster, Ph.D., the lead researcher of the Turnaway Study. “And the study is very clear about the consequences.”
WOMEN'S HEALTH
Upworthy

Pro-choice activist turns hero after taking mail-order abortion pill during live TV debate

Abortion rights advocate Jex Blackmore turned instant legend within pro-choice circles as she took an abortion pill during a live TV debate. Blackmore was part of a debate discussing the Food and Drug Administration’s decision, in December, to allow abortion pills to be prescribed via telehealth and shipped to patients in the mail. When asked if the abortion pills were safe, Blackmore held up a pill and downed it along with a glass of water to highlight that it was. Blackmore confirmed she had just ended a pregnancy and said it was her third abortion, shocking host Charlie Langton and Rebecca Kiessling, an advocate arguing for antiabortion on the program, reported The Washington Post. The incident happened during a live segment on Sunday on WJBK in Detroit.
WOMEN'S HEALTH
Fox News

Where do Americans stand on abortion and on potentially overturning Roe v. Wade?

Anti-abortion activists will take to the nation's capital on Friday to rally and protest the legality of abortion. The 49th annual March for Life, which is held each year on the anniversary of the 1973 Supreme Court Roe v. Wade ruling, which effectively legalized abortion nationwide, comes as the landmark ruling is facing its strongest threat in years. The high court justices are expected to rule later this year on a Mississippi case centered on overturning the legality of abortion.
MISSISSIPPI STATE
MLK50

Roe v. Wade turns 49! Will abortion rights make it to 50?

Saturday marks the 49th anniversary of the landmark and vulnerable Roe v. Wade decision, which gave people a constitutional right to abortion nationwide. A 2021 national poll shows that nearly 60% of Americans say abortion should be legal in most or all cases. But given recent U.S. Supreme Court decisions, it looks like conservative justices may not let this precedent make it to 50, so MLK50: Justice Through Journalism is looking back at some of our reproductive rights coverage.
MEMPHIS, TN
Shore News Network

Anti-abortion activists march in Washington, hoping it’s the last time under Roe v. Wade

WASHINGTON (Reuters) -Tens of thousands of anti-abortion advocates gathered in Washington on Friday for the annual “March for Life,” their mood boosted by the possibility that the U.S. Supreme Court could soon upend https://www.reuters.com/world/us/us-supreme-court-consider-rolling-back-abortion-rights-2021-12-01 the Roe v. Wade ruling that legalized abortion nationwide. Despite freezing temperatures, the activists...
WASHINGTON STATE
oc-breeze.com

Legislative Women’s Caucus Leaders Announce United Plan on Reproductive Freedom in Honor of ‘Roe v. Wade’ 49th Anniversary

In honor of the 49th Anniversary of Roe. V. Wade, California Legislative Women’s Caucus Chair Assemblywoman Cristina Garcia (D-Bell Gardens), Vice Chair Senator Nancy Skinner (D-Berkeley), Senate President pro Tempore Toni G. Atkins (D-San Diego), and other caucus members announced a united effort today to strengthen and expand access to abortion and ensure that California is a national beacon for reproductive freedom.
CALIFORNIA STATE
Boston University

With Roe v. Wade on the Line, BU Will Continue Abortion Education Regardless of Ruling

School of Medicine clinical training even “more important” if SCOTUS overturns landmark case. It’s the first day of classes after the holidays and Elisabeth Woodhams is already wading into one of the toughest topics in academia. Abortion isn’t the most technically demanding procedure for medical students—it’s the politics and ethics that make it a minefield.
BOSTON, MA
The Independent

Poll finds most Americans oppose overturning Roe v Wade as Supreme Court to rule in critical abortion case

A majority of Americans do not want the US Supreme Court to overturn the precedent established in a landmark case protecting the right to abortion care without excessive government intervention, according to a recent CNN poll conducted by SSRS.The results, which mirror similar surveys, come as the nation approaches the 49th anniversary of the 1973 decision in Roe v Wade, and the Supreme Court’s looming decision in a Mississippi case that could undermine decades of precedent.Sixty-nine per cent of Americans would oppose a decision that completely overturns Roe, with just 30 per cent in support.If the nation’s high court did...
CONGRESS & COURTS
ijpr.org

Thu 8 AM | At Roe v Wade anniversary, Planned Parenthood considers big changes possible in abortion rights

The 49th anniversary of the Supreme Court decision in Roe vs Wade arrived last week (January 22nd), with a little more baggage than usual. Abortion rights opponents observed the date with a bit more hope than in the past; the current Supreme Court appears poised to allow states much greater leeway in restricting abortion. That leaves people who support abortion rights wondering and planning what to do if the situation changes that markedly.
OREGON STATE
SheKnows

A Senator’s Wife Was Nearly Denied A Life-Saving Abortion & That’s Why He’s Committed to Reproductive Rights

As pro-choice activists grow more and more concerned over the fate of Roe v. Wade in the coming weeks, and having just celebrated an uncertain 49th anniversary of the landmark court case giving birthing people a right to privacy as they make the decision to have abortions, it’s more and more clear that the ability to make this healthcare decision is a vital one for families.
MICHIGAN STATE
