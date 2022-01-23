Lake effect snow targeting southtowns, southern tier
Buffalo, N.Y. (WBEN) - Lake effect snow bands are targeting the southtowns and southern tier Sunday, with a Lake Effect Snow Warning posted for southern Erie County through midday with the potential for 3 to 6 inches of additional snow accumulation.
A Winter Weather Advisory remains in place for the southern tier counties as well as Wyoming County through 1pm Sunday with an additional 2 to 4 inches of accumulation possible.
"We don't really have much of a break," says National Weather Service meteorologist Heather Kenyon who tells WBEN snow will again be in the weather picture this coming week. "It looks like we're going to see a widespread light snowfall starting Monday afternoon into Monday night." Kenyon expects a couple inches of accumulation from that general system.
Below normal temperatures are forecast through the coming work week.
LAKE EFFECT SNOW WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON EST TODAY
* WHAT...Heavy lake effect snow. Additional snow accumulations of 4 to 6 inches in the most persistent lake snows.
* WHERE...Southern Erie county.
* WHEN...Until noon EST today.
* IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Heavy snow will fall in relatively narrow bands. If traveling, be prepared for rapidly changing road conditions and visibilities.
WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 PM EST THIS AFTERNOON
* WHAT...Lake effect snow. Additional snow accumulations of 2 to 4 inches in the most persistent lake snows.
* WHERE...Chautauqua and Cattaraugus counties.
* WHEN...Until 1 PM EST this afternoon.
* IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Lake effect snow will fall in relatively narrow bands. If traveling, be prepared for rapidly changing road conditions and visibilities.
Comments / 0