Cleveland, OH

Northeast Ohio’s indoor and outdoor skating rinks

By Jen Steer
WJW FOX 8 News Cleveland
 6 days ago

CLEVELAND (WJW)– There are more than a dozen ice skating rinks in Northeast Ohio, including a few seasonal outdoor ones.

So get your friends together and lace up those skates! Here’s our guide to the area’s ice rinks:

Outdoor:

Ice Skating Rink at Crocker Park
186 Union St., Westlake

Open through Feb. 21. Skating and skate rental is $12 per person.

Cuyahoga Falls Ice Skating Rink
2085 Front St., Cuyahoga Falls

Open Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays through Feb. 21. Admission is free. Skate rentals are $4.

HOF City Ice Rink
215 Tuscarawas St. W, Canton

The rink is open weather permitting. Admission is $2 and skate rental is $2.

Kent Skates
East Erie Street, Kent

The outdoor ice skating rink is free and open to the public through Feb. 28.

(FOX 8 photo)

The Rink at Wade Oval
Wade Oval Drive, Cleveland

Open Fridays, Saturdays and Sunday through Feb. 27. General admission is $2 and skate rentals are $3. Discounts for students. Reservations available online.

(FOX 8 photo)

Indoor:

Center Ice Sports Complex
8319 Port Jackson Ave. NW, North Canton

Open skating is $14 for admission and skate rentals. You can reserve your spot ahead of time online.

C.E. Orr Ice Arena
22550 Milton Dr., Euclid

Entry is $5 and skate rental is $3. Times for open skate are limited because of staffing shortages.

Cleveland Heights Community Center Ice Rink
1 Monticello Blvd., Cleveland Heights

Public skating open on select dates. Skate rental is $2. Admission is $2 for students, $3 for adult residents and $5 for non-residents.

Gilmour Academy Ice Arena
2045 SOM Center Rd., Gates Mills

Open skating is canceled until further notice because of COVID-19.

Hamilton Ice Arena
21018 Hilliard Blvd., Rocky River

Adult skate is Tuesday and Thursday from noon to 2 p.m. Open skate is on Friday, Saturday and Sunday. Skate rental is $4. Admission varies by age and time.

John M. Coyne Recreation Center
7600 Memphis Ave., Cleveland

Open figure skating on select dates.

Kent State Ice Arena
650 Loop Rd., Kent

Buying tickets online is recommended. General admission is $8. It’s $7 for Kent State students and $4 for children 5 and under. Skate rental is $3.

Mentor Ice Arena
8600 Munson Rd., Mentor

Public skating on select dates. It’s $6 for adults, $5 for children and $3 to rent skates.

North Olmsted Recreation Center Ice Rink
26000 Lorain Rd., North Olmsted

Adult and open skate schedules listed online. It’s $4 for children 17 and under, and $5 for adults. Skate rental is $2.50.

OBM Arena
15381 Royalton Rd., Strongsville

Public skating is $12 online and $20 in person. Skate rental is $3. Friday nights are DJ Skate.

The Pond
9999 East Washington St., Chagrin Falls

Public skating is $11, and includes skates and gliders, if available.

Serpentini Winterhurst Arena
14740 Lakewood Heights Blvd., Cleveland

Reserve your spot for opening skating online. It’s $18 for an hour and $10 for a half hour.

Thornton Park Ice Arena
3301 Warrensville Center Rd., Shaker Heights

Public skating on select dates. Admission depends on age and residency. Skate rentals are $3.

