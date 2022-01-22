ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bill asks for 'pause' in marijuana licenses

Pauls Valley Daily Democrat
 6 days ago

Rep. Rusty Cornwell, R-Vinita, has filed legislation to temporarily pause the issuance of commercial medical marijuana licenses until existing facilities are fully in compliance with state law. House Bill 3208 would sunset the moratorium after two years but allow the Oklahoma Medical Marijuana Authority (OMMA) to implement a moratorium...

