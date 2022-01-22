Bill asks for 'pause' in marijuana licenses

As reported by WisPolitics.com, Sen. Mary Felzkowski (R-Irma) and Rep. Patrick Snyder (R-Schofield) introduced a bill to allow patients to be treated with medical marijuana. LRB 0250/1 would allow health care providers to recommend medical marijuana for qualifying patients in the form of a liquid, oil, pill or topical application, and create a Medical Marijuana Regulatory Commission to regulate the program. "It can be extremely debilitating to Wisconsin patients who are given no legal option to try a natural drug that their medical care team may otherwise recommend," Felzkowski said. Assembly Speaker Robin Vos (R-Rochester) has expressed his openness to the use of medical marijuana. However, Senate Majority Leader Devin LeMahieu (R-Oostburg) has said he opposes legalizing medical marijuana without FDA approval first. Felzkowski said that in conversations with colleagues, other lawmakers expressed concerns about "smoking and if minors would be around." "Will that stand, who knows? You know, that will all be fleshed out during the committee process," Felzkowski said.

CONGRESS & COURTS ・ 1 DAY AGO