Mount St. Mary’s Seminary resumed its tradition of canceling all classes for the day of the 49th annual March for Life last week and attending together as a community. “We are all certainly excited to be able to march this year. Last year, we were unable to have a formal March due to the COVID-19 pandemic. So…the Seminary is striving to be a real witness to the Gospel as a sign of joyful unity during the March this year,” said Joey Wolfensberger, seminarian and head of the Life and Justice Committee that organizes Seminary presence at the March for Life in Washington, D.C.

EMMITSBURG, MD ・ 4 DAYS AGO