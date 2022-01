The Maine Principal's Association released the Tourney 2022 Basketball Schedule. Class B, C and D North will take place at the Cross Insurance Center in Bangor. Class A North and Classes C and D South will take place at the Augusta Civic Center and Classes AA, A and B South will take place at the Portland Expo and Cross Insurance Arena, although AA Quarterfinals will be played at the higher seed site on either February 15, 16 or 17 and no later than February 17.

BANGOR, ME ・ 16 HOURS AGO