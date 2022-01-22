ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mental Health

6 painful things about depression no one talks about

By Knowridge
Knowridge Science Report
Knowridge Science Report
 6 days ago
Credit: Anthony Tran/Unsplash.

Depression is among the most common of all mental health conditions and impacts many people every day.

While we all get sad, feel low, or lacking in energy at times, people with depression experience these feelings more intensely and for longer.

They can find it difficult to carry on with regular daily tasks during periods of depression.

Depression is a consuming illness that can take over the mind and body for a period of time.

In this video, we talk about some things people with depression might hide.

For example, feeling like an observer, sometimes known as dissociation. Feeling lazy and not wanting to get out of bed.

Feeling withdrawn from friends and people. Depression can make people feel isolated.

DISCLAIMER: This is by no means a comprehensive list, nor does it apply to everyone with depression.

If you think you are suffering from depression, please seek the help of a mental health professional, as this is only intended for educational purposes.

Remember that depression can be treated and support is available. It’s important to seek help.

If you care about mental health, please read studies about depression drug that could save COVID-19 patients, and method that could find the best depression treatment.

Source: Psych2Go (Shared via CC-BY)

Knowridge Science Report

8 things you unconsciously do when depressed

Depression is still misunderstood, despite being one of the most common mental illnesses. In fact, there are some symptoms of depression that may go over our own heads, because it’s hard to notice some behavioral changes within ourselves. Some unusual signs of depression include irritability. People who are depressed...
MENTAL HEALTH
Knowridge Science Report

6 signs you’re severely depressed

Depression is more than having a cloud hanging overhead. It is a mood disorder and may be described as feelings of sadness, loss, or anger that interfere with a person’s everyday activities. Depression negatively changes the way you act, feel, and think about yourself. It can be alienating and...
MENTAL HEALTH
#Depression
The Independent

Magic mushrooms could treat PTSD and depression with no side effects

Small doses of magic mushrooms could help treat mental health conditions like PTSD, according to a new study.Experts at the Institute of Psychiatry, Psychology & Neuroscience at King’s College London found that small amounts of psilocybin does not have short of long-term negative side effects in healthy people.The authors of the small-scale study, published in The Journal of Psychopharmacology, found that psilocybin can be safely administered in either 10mg or 25mg doses.Researchers believe that this initial trial, which had just 89 participants, could be a first step in proving the safety and feasibility of psilocybin as a treatment for mental...
MENTAL HEALTH
Laurinburg Exchange

Talking about truth and buzzwords

Buzzwords in our society tend to come and go with some regularity. But it is the irony of modern buzzwords more than their duration that currently has me shaking my head a bit. For the last few years, the main buzzword(s) being bandied about was “my truth” or some similar...
HEALTH
NewsBreak
Mental Health
NewsBreak
Health
Knowridge Science Report

7 signs you are emotionally unavailable (detached)

Do you find yourself closed off to others and can actively avoid them or any situation that will invoke an emotional response?. Emotional detachment refers to one’s inability to connect with another emotionally or avoid doing so. An emotionally unavailable person has persistent difficulty expressing or handling emotions, or...
MENTAL HEALTH
wdet.org

New book “Let’s Talk About Hard Things” explores how to have difficult conversations during the pandemic and beyond

Journalist Anna Sale examines how to discuss emotionally weighty topics like death, sex and money with friends and family members. We’re two years into a pandemic that has killed more than 850,000 Americans and disrupted all facets of life. And the places that so many of us enjoy and turn to for solace — schools, churches, bars — have become more restricted and sometimes scary. All of these changes have taken a toll on our mental health, as depression and anxiety numbers remain high. That means people are having difficult conversations between friends and loved ones often without the support they need.
BOOKS & LITERATURE
mariposagazette.com

Tragedy must be talked about

Two weeks ago, I wrote about the sudden and tragic death of my brother, James Little. What I didn’t write about at that time was his cause of death. To be clear, our family has been in shock since the morning of New Year’s Day when my brother, for reasons we may never know, decided to take his own life. He died by suicide.
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
Knowridge Science Report

Anxiety and depression: What’s the difference?

Anxiety and depression often go hand in hand. Because of this, it is sometimes tough to know whether someone is experiencing one of these mental illnesses versus the other. Depression can sound like being in a bottomless hole whereas anxiety can seem like a condition in which affected individuals are full of energy.
MENTAL HEALTH
Knowridge Science Report

5 most misunderstood personality disorders

A personality disorder is a type of mental disorder in which you have a rigid and unhealthy pattern of thinking, functioning and behaving. A person with a personality disorder has trouble perceiving and relating to situations and people. This causes significant problems and limitations in relationships, social activities, work and...
MENTAL HEALTH
Knowridge Science Report

10 signs it’s social anxiety, not rudeness

Have you ever noticed a friend who always cancels plans last minute?. It might be due to social anxiety disorder (SAD) symptoms having kicked into their system, instead of rudeness. At the very least, you might not be able to attribute “rude” behavior to anxiety. Unfortunately, this is often the...
MENTAL HEALTH
Knowridge Science Report

Schizoaffective disorder: What you need to know

You’ve probably heard of schizophrenia, but have you ever heard of schizoaffective disorder?. Or have you ever met anyone who lives with schizoaffective disorder?. It’s not surprising if you haven’t heard of schizoaffective disorder, as the National Alliance on Mental Illness (NAMI) reports only 0.3% of the US population–or 981,600 people–will get it during their lifetimes.
MENTAL HEALTH
TODAY.com

Bella Hadid gets real about dealing with her 'depressive episodes'

Bella Hadid is taking back her life one step at a time. During an interview with WSJ. Magazine published Monday, Hadid got real about her mental health struggles and her life in the limelight, and revealed why she posted photos of herself crying on Instagram in November. "I would have...
CELEBRITIES
Medical News Today

What to know about chronic pain syndrome

Pain is an inevitable part of life because it is the body’s natural reaction to injuries, infections, and illnesses. The unpleasant sensation indicates that something is wrong. Typically, pain goes away once the body restores its usual, healthy state. However, some individuals continue to experience pain after its original...
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
ABC4

Can a mental condition really be caused by cold weather? Psychiatry says yes

UTAH (ABC4) – We’ve all heard the term “the winter blues,” but how legitimate is the saying, actually? As it turns out, the phrase may be onto something.  According to the American Psychiatric Association, the scientific wording for that unfortunate mood shift many of us experience during the colder months is Seasonal Affective Disorder, or, […]
MENTAL HEALTH
