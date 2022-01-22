6 painful things about depression no one talks about

Credit: Anthony Tran/Unsplash.

Depression is among the most common of all mental health conditions and impacts many people every day.

While we all get sad, feel low, or lacking in energy at times, people with depression experience these feelings more intensely and for longer.

They can find it difficult to carry on with regular daily tasks during periods of depression.

Depression is a consuming illness that can take over the mind and body for a period of time.

In this video, we talk about some things people with depression might hide.

For example, feeling like an observer, sometimes known as dissociation. Feeling lazy and not wanting to get out of bed.

Feeling withdrawn from friends and people. Depression can make people feel isolated.

DISCLAIMER: This is by no means a comprehensive list, nor does it apply to everyone with depression.

If you think you are suffering from depression, please seek the help of a mental health professional, as this is only intended for educational purposes.

Remember that depression can be treated and support is available. It’s important to seek help.

If you care about mental health, please read studies about depression drug that could save COVID-19 patients, and method that could find the best depression treatment.

Source: Psych2Go (Shared via CC-BY)