ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ochelata, OK

Firefighters battle wax plant fire overnight in Ochelata

By FOX23.com News Staff
KRMG
KRMG
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3H76Wy_0dsu6Gxf00

OCHELATA, Okla. — Several fire departments from across Washington County responded to a fire at a wax plant in Ochelata Friday night.

Ochelata fire responded to the wax plant on A Street around 11:30 p.m. and saw heavy fire when they arrived to the scene.

Ochelata Assistant Chief Lonnie Ingram said the town was without water for part of the day but the water came back on around the time firefighters had to fight the fire.

Phillips Petroleum brought in a foam truck to help put out the heavy fire caused by the wax, Ingram said.

Ingram said the wax plant roof caved in overnight and the building is severely damaged.

The cause of the fire is under investigation, but the Washington County Fire Department confirms that the cause of the fire is suspicious.

The wax plant also caught fire in July 2021.

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 0

Related
KRMG

Rescue workers save injured hiker stranded atop mountain

NEW YORK — Police in New Mexico performed a daring rescue to save an injured hiker who was stuck 9,100 feet in the air. The New Mexico State police said the unidentified 50-year-old woman was stranded in the LaDrones Mountains in Socorro County on Jan. 22. Officers and paramedics...
ACCIDENTS
KRMG

Police: 20 pounds of fentanyl found hidden in fire extinguishers during traffic stop

FAYETTE COUNTY, Tenn. — An Arizona woman is behind bars after police say they found enough drugs in her car to kill 4.5 million people. Adalinda Saucedo was driving on I-40 in Tennessee when she was pulled over for a traffic violation, and officers began to suspect she was involved in illegal activity and began to search her car, WHBQ reported. In the truck, officers said they found two fire extinguishers that appeared to have been tampered with.
FAYETTE COUNTY, TN
KRMG

19 year-old killed in car crash north of Adair

TULSA, Okla, — The Oklahoma Highway Patrol (OHP) said that 19 year-old Kalvin Grumbein of Foyil, Okla. was killed after sustaining massive injuries in a car crash around noon on Friday. OHP said that Grumbein was driving westbound on the Will Rogers Turnpike when his car lost control, left...
TULSA, OK
KRMG

Witness: 3 officers at Floyd killing didn't follow training

ST. PAUL, Minn. — (AP) — Three former Minneapolis police officers charged with violating George Floyd's civil rights did not follow the department's use-of-force policy or training when Floyd was killed, the department's training division commander at the time testified Friday. Inspector Katie Blackwell said officers are trained...
SAINT PAUL, MN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Ochelata, OK
City
Washington, OK
Washington County, OK
Crime & Safety
County
Washington County, OK
State
Washington State
Local
Oklahoma Accidents
Local
Oklahoma Crime & Safety
KRMG

Rifle used by Kyle Rittenhouse in Kenosha shooting to be destroyed

KENOSHA, Wis. — The AR-15-style rifle that Kyle Rittenhouse used in the shooting of three men during a 2020 protest in Kenosha, Wisconsin, will be destroyed. State prosecutors, the defense and the man who purchased the gun agreed to let the Kenosha Police Department and Kenosha Joint Services destroy the firearm, along with the magazine and the scope, so that the weapon "will not be in anyone's possession," Kenosha County Assistant District Attorney Thomas Binger said during a hearing in Kenosha County circuit court Friday.
KENOSHA, WI
KRMG

KRMG

Tulsa, OK
8K+
Followers
49K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

102.3 FM KRMG Fox 23 radio for Tulsa's 24-hour breaking news, talk, weather and traffic.

 https://www.krmg.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy