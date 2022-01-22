ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fayetteville, AR

Countdown to tipoff: Carolina vs. Georgia

By Alex Jones
247Sports
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSouth Carolina returns home to face the Georgia Bulldogs on Saturday with tipoff set for 3:30 p.m. Both teams are coming off of a loss as the Gamecocks (10-7, 1-4) fell to Arkansas 75-59 on Tuesday night in Fayetteville. The Bulldogs (5-13, 0-5) lost to Auburn 83-60 on Wednesday night on...

247sports.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
247Sports

The 1-3-1 on No. 4 Baylor's next opponent Alabama

No. 4 Baylor (18-2, 6-2) travels to Alabama (13-7, 4-4) for the 9th-annual Big 12/SEC Challenge. Baylor is 7-1 in Big 12/SEC Challenges, the best record of any team in either league. The Bears (7-1) and Tide (3-1) are the only teams without multiple Big 12/SEC Challenge losses. Here is...
COLLEGE SPORTS
247Sports

SEC basketball: Top 9 candidates to win the league's Player of the Year award

No. 1 Auburn has created some separation at the top of the SEC basketball standings already with just over half of the conference slate still remaining, but the league's race for its Player of the Year award is a long way from being decided. Naturally, such awards take team success into account as a significant factor, and it remains to be seen how the SEC standings will look five weeks or so from now when the league tournament tips off in Tampa, Fla.
NBA
247Sports

BONEYARD: Lady hoops blows out Mizzou, Bulldog recruiting class shrinks

Mississippi State fans found out earlier this week that star Rickea Jackson was leaving the Bulldog program. Many felt that winning games down the stretch would prove to be more difficult. Last night, State defeated Missouri with ease thanks in large part to seven three-point baskets from regular reserve Caterrion Thompson.
COLLEGE SPORTS
247Sports

Gators running out of options for Saturday’s tilt against Cowboys

The Florida Gators (12-8, 3-5 SEC) are going to be pretty shorthanded to say the least when they take on the Oklahoma State Cowboys (10-9, 3-5 Big-12) in the SEC/ Big-12 Challenge Saturday at 4. Florida has been missing All-SEC forward Colin Castleton for four games and he’s expected to miss again. Center Jason Jitoboh was Castleton’s replacement and went down Wednesday and will miss the rest of the season after eye surgery. The status of forward CJ Felder is murky at best as he works his way back from a non-COVID illness. Head coach Mike White is going to have to be crafty with the lineups in order to come away with a win.
COLLEGE SPORTS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Fayetteville, AR
Basketball
City
Auburn, GA
Fayetteville, AR
College Sports
Local
Arkansas Sports
Fayetteville, AR
Sports
Columbia, SC
College Sports
Columbia, SC
Basketball
Local
Georgia Sports
City
Columbia, SC
Local
Arkansas Basketball
State
Arkansas State
City
Nashville, GA
State
South Carolina State
City
Nashville, AR
Local
Arkansas College Sports
Columbia, SC
Sports
Local
Georgia College Sports
City
Fayetteville, GA
State
Georgia State
Local
Georgia Basketball
City
Fayetteville, AR
City
Athens, GA
247Sports

Injuries, adversity "extremely tough" on Gators right now

GAINESVILLE, Fla. -- As Florida's injury issues continue to mount nearing the midway point of conference play, the Gators are facing one of their toughest challenges to date. Oklahoma State will come to town on Saturday for a 4 p.m. tipoff as part of the Big 12/SEC Challenge, a brief respite from conference play, and the Gators could be down a trio of players, potentially.
COLLEGE SPORTS
247Sports

The recruiting process is picking up for 2024 DB Kaleb Beasley

Nashville (Tenn.) Lipscomb Academy cornerback Kaleb Beasley was one of the more coveted sophomores competing at last weekend’s Battle 7v7 event held in Miami and in between games he caught up with 247Sports about his recruitment. Beasley said he would be returning to Tennessee this weekend. “Coach (Josh) Heupel...
NASHVILLE, TN
247Sports

Rick Barnes previews No. 18 Tennessee's Big 12-SEC Challenge game at Texas

What Rick Barnes said during Friday's press conference, ahead of No. 18 Tennessee's game at Texas on Saturday (8 p.m. Eastern Time; TV: ESPN):. "Well I grew up about three hours from here, just on the other side of the mountains. Hickory is in the western part of North Carolina. We're in the eastern part of the state, and my wife went to school here. Candy's a graduate of the University of Tennessee, so I did make the trip over here a couple different times when we were dating, before we were married. But the people here, I love the people. I love people and as I've said before, we have a tremendous fan base here. Tremendous loyalty to this university. I mean our last two games we've put over 20,000 people in the stands and we had 4,500 students here the other night. If you could've seen what went on with our baseball team this past spring, and our football team with what we've been though the last couple of years and what Josh Heupel has done.
COLLEGE SPORTS
247Sports

Three predictions for Baylor-Alabama

Three predictions for Alabama (13-7) in its matchup with No. 4 Baylor (18-2) Saturday afternoon (3:00 p.m. CT/ESPN) at Coleman Coliseum. The teams will combine for no fewer than 30 turnovers. Alabama has turned the ball over 15 or more times in three of its last four games. In committing...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bulldogs#Countdown#Sec Network Broadcast#The Vanderbilt Commodores
247Sports

Preview: Duke (16-3; 6-2) heads to Louisville (11-9; 5-5) for key ACC road match-up

Following a disappointing loss on the road to Florida State the Blue Devils have won two straight, beating Syracuse by 20 and then outlasting Clemson at home during the week. Next up for Duke will be a road trip to Louisville to meet the Cardinals who enter the game looking to find footing after head coach Chris Mack and the school mutually agreed to a buyout and immediate separation earlier this week. In his place will be Mike Pegues, a Louisville assistant coach since 2018.
LOUISVILLE, KY
247Sports

Jason Jitoboh out for season after eye surgery

GAINESVILLE, Fla. -- Florida center Jason Jitoboh is out for the season after an injury that knocked him out of Wednesday's 78-71 loss to Tennessee. Jitoboh left the game with the help of a team trainer with about two and a half minutes remaining in the first half after taking a shot to his left eye going for an offensive rebound. In clear pain, Jitoboh was escorted off the court and did not return.
NBA
247Sports

Jessika Carter back with Bulldog basketball team

It seems almost weekly that there has been some kind of black cloud hovering over the Mississippi State women’s basketball program that won’t go away, but there have been some positive developments this week for the Bulldogs. Before State came away with an impressive 77-62 win over a...
MISSISSIPPI STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
Place
Athens
247Sports

2023 WR Chris Culliver offered by Florida State on weekend visit

Maiden (N.C.) three-star junior wide receiver Chris Culliver made his way to Florida State on Friday afternoon. The 6-foot-3, 174-pound wide receiver landed an offer from the Seminoles during the initial part of his weekend visit. Culliver is expected to return to campus on Saturday for a more extensive visit.
COLLEGE SPORTS
247Sports

How to check out the Big 12/SEC challenge, with Cyclones game preview

It took the full 40 minutes plus an overtime period for the 23rd-ranked Cyclones to leave Stillwater with a victory Wednesday night, to the tune of 84-81. Nevertheless, Iowa State got a much-needed conference win on the road with the OT victory. Simply put, star guard Izaiah Brockington wasn’t going to let the team lose.
AMES, IA
247Sports

Four-star CB Khamari Terrell commits to Oregon Ducks

Killeen (Texas) Shoemaker four-star cornerback Khamari Terrell announced his commitment to Oregon on Friday afternoon. The class-of-2022 prospect chose to play for the Ducks over his other finalists in Baylor, Clemson, Florida, LSU and USC. The 6-foot-1, 180-pound Terrell took his official visit to Eugene last weekend and he’ll also...
EUGENE, OR
247Sports

QB Pierce Clarkson predicts Louisville's '23 class will 'shock some people'

The newest University of Louisville football commitment - four-star quarterback Pierce Clarkson - hasn't been shy on social media chatting with other elite recruits about the Cardinals and potentially joining him on the commitment list. Clarkson, a star at Bellflower, Calif., St. John Bosco, visited U of L in November...
LOUISVILLE, KY
247Sports

Cincinnati Bearcats at ECU Pirates Preview

The Cincinnati Bearcats (14-6) will look to bounce back on the road this Sunday when they play the ECU Pirates (11-8) in Greenville, NC at 12noon on ESPNU. Wes Miller and the entire fanbase would surely like to put Tuesday night in the rearview mirror and there would be no better way to do so other than taking down a familiar foe to round out the weekend.
CINCINNATI, OH

Comments / 0

Community Policy