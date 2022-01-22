ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Luis Obispo, CA

Bill looks to increase veterans’ access to telehealth

By News Staff
Paso Robles Daily News
Paso Robles Daily News
 6 days ago
Bill introduced by local assemblyman

– Today, Assemblyman Jordan Cunningham (R-San Luis Obispo) announced that he has introduced a bill to increase veterans’ access to telehealth.

Under California’s net neutrality law (SB 822-Wiener, 2018), Internet Service Providers (ISPs) are prohibited from favoring one application over another. This prohibition means that ISPs cannot legally allow veterans to have free, unlimited, and uncapped access to the Veterans Affairs telehealth application. AB 1669 would exempt the Veterans Affairs telehealth application from California’s net neutrality law, thereby allowing wireless carriers to exempt it from a user’s monthly data allowance.

“The pandemic required healthcare providers to become more nimble and accessible in order to treat their patients,” said Cunningham. “This bill would help solidify the gains we’ve made in increasing access to care, and allow our veterans to obtain care without fear of going over their data caps and facing additional fees.”

The bill is supported by the Community Action Partnership of San Luis Obispo County, a Central Coast organization dedicated to helping individuals achieve self-sufficiency through community-based collaborations and programs.

“CAPSLO is pleased to support Assemblyman Cunningham’s bill to support telehealth visits for our veterans at no cost. CAPSLO’s SSVF (Supportive Services for Veterans Program) Program supports veterans with resources in health, housing, jobs, child care and general support,” said Elizabeth Steinberg, CAPSLO’s CEO. “This service is especially needed during the pandemic. Thank You, Assemblyman Cunningham.”

AB 1669 is coauthored by Assemblymember Laurie Davies, Assemblymember Steven Choi, Assemblymember Phillip Chen, Assemblymember Tom Lackey, Assemblymember Heath Flora, Assemblymember Thurston Smith, Assemblymember Suzette Valladares, Assemblymember Randy Voepel, Assemblymember Devon Mathis, Assemblymember Janet Nguyen, Assemblymember Vince Fong, and Assemblymember Kelly Seyarto.

Assemblyman Jordan Cunningham is a small business owner, former school board member and prosecutor, husband, and father of four. He represents all of San Luis Obispo County and a portion of Santa Barbara County, including Arroyo Grande, Atascadero, Cambria, Paso Robles, Grover Beach, Guadalupe, Lompoc, Los Osos, Morro Bay, Nipomo, Orcutt, Pismo Beach, Templeton, San Luis Obispo, and Santa Maria, and surrounding communities.

Paso Robles Daily News

Resolution would honor late assembly member Katcho Achadjian

Assemblyman Jordan Cunningham introduces a resolution to name segment of Highway 101 after Katcho Achadjian. – This week, Assemblyman Jordan Cunningham (R-San Luis Obispo) announced that he has introduced a resolution to name a segment of Highway 101 in San Luis Obispo County after late Assemblyman Katcho Achadjian. If passed by the Legislature, ACR 126 would name a segment of Highway 101 between Arroyo Grande and Pismo Beach the Katcho Achadjian Memorial Highway.
SAN LUIS OBISPO COUNTY, CA
Paso Robles Daily News

Congressman Jimmy Panetta visits Paso Robles

Congressman running for newly-drawn 19th Congressional District. – US Congressman Jimmy Panetta (D-Monterey) visited Paso Robles Thursday evening to attend a block party on Pine Street put on by the Paso Robles Downtown Main Street Association. Panetta represents the 20th Congressional District, which is north of San Luis Obispo County, but redistricting will change SLO County’s representation. Congressman Panetta is running for election in the newly drawn 19th Congressional District which will extend from Atascadero north to Santa Cruz and parts of suburban San Jose.
PASO ROBLES, CA
Paso Robles Daily News

COVID-19 hospitalizations in county reach highest point in Pandemic

Cases reported so far in January represent approximately 30-percent of all cases reported locally during pandemic. – 67 San Luis Obispo County residents are currently hospitalized for severe COVID-19, the highest number since the pandemic began. Seven of those residents are receiving care in the ICU. The last time hospitalizations reached this level was on Aug.31, 2021, according to the county.
SAN LUIS OBISPO COUNTY, CA
Paso Robles Daily News

Jon Wizard announces campaign for state assembly

Wizard is running in the newly formed Assembly District 30, which encompasses San Luis Obispo, Monterey, and Santa Cruz Counties. – Seaside City Council Member Jon Wizard — a Democrat, retired first responder, and current policy director for an affordable housing nonprofit — has announced that he will run for California State Assembly. Wizard is running in the newly formed Assembly District 30, which encompasses San Luis Obispo, Monterey, and Santa Cruz Counties and is currently represented by Republican Jordan Cunningham from Templeton.
SAN LUIS OBISPO, CA
Person
Tom Lackey
Paso Robles Daily News

Death notices for Jan. 12-22

Irnest Tretter, age 74, a resident of Atascadero, passed away on Jan. 21. In the care of Blue Sky Cremation Service. Sylvia Stewart age 89 a resident of Atascadero passed away on Jan. 12. In the care of Blue Sky Cremation Service. Chad Sani age 65 a resident of San...
ATASCADERO, CA
Paso Robles Daily News

City trims trees for safety

Crews removing hazardous tree limbs that may fall during spring wind storms. – After getting a report from an arborist, the City of Paso Robles has hired tree trimmers to clean up 61 trees in the Downtown City Park in other areas of the city. The concern is hazardous tree...
PASO ROBLES, CA
Paso Robles Daily News

Claim filed against Spreckels School District for ‘unsolicited gender conversion’

– The Center for American Liberty, on behalf of its client Jessica Konen, submitted a claim under the Government Claims Act against Spreckels Union School District this week, seeking damages for alleged emotional distress that teachers and administrators inflicted upon Konen and her daughter, in connection with their alleged efforts to convince Konen’s daughter that she was transgender and to conceal those efforts from Konen.
PASO ROBLES, CA
News Break
Politics
Paso Robles Daily News

Prescribed burns planned on North Coast

– California State Parks, in cooperation with the Air Pollution Control District, the Morro Bay Fire Department, and Cal Fire, will conduct prescribed burn operations of approximately 230 brush piles starting today, Jan. 24, through Feb. 4. Actual burn days will be determined by weather conditions and permit conditions. Ignitions...
MORRO BAY, CA
Paso Robles Daily News

Adoptable Pet of the Week: Kukur

– The Adoptable Pet of the Week this week is Kukur from Woods Humane in San Luis Obispo. He can be seen above taking notes on how to find a family. Kukur is a big hunk and a gentle giant that wants nothing more than to snooze and cuddle with his humans. He’s a mellow boy that’d make the perfect couch potato companion.
SAN LUIS OBISPO COUNTY, CA
Paso Robles Daily News

New Year brings new street parking apps in Downtown SLO

Three additional parking apps are now available to make on-street parking in downtown San Luis Obispo more convenient. –Paying for parking on downtown San Luis Obispo streets continues to become a whole lot easier. Drivers who use street parking downtown can now use any one of four mobile apps to pay for street parking.
CELL PHONES
