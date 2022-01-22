ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Francisco, CA

As recall looms, school board members stake out their positions

By Will Jarrett
Mission Local
Mission Local
 6 days ago
Cover picture for the article

With mail-in ballots for the Feb. 15 school board recall trickling in this week, campaigning on both sides of the effort is heating up. On Wednesday, Board of Education Commissioner Faauuga Moliga met with Autumn Looijen, one of the leaders of the recall, to debate the election at Manny’s. The next...

missionlocal.org

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
Mission Local

City Attorney finds no wrongdoing from DBI director — plenty from predecessor

The City Attorney released a report today, finding no evidence that interim Department of Building Inspection director Patrick O’Riordan shielded influential city builders. It instead heaped blame on former director Tom Hui who, in 2020, departed under a cloud; ex-senior inspector Bernie Curran, who was last year indicted on federal bribery charges; and former mayor Ed Lee, who died in 2017.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
Mission Local

Covid-19 Tracker: Maybe reaching a plateau

Good morning, Mission, and welcome to Virus Village, your (somewhat regular) Covid-19 data dump. Reporting over the weekend, a little sketchy, indicates infections may be reaching a plateau in the City. But hospitalizations, which lag, are still on the rise, and all indications are that the virus remains plenty prevalent.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
San Francisco, CA
Government
County
San Francisco, CA
City
Los Altos, CA
Local
California Elections
City
San Francisco, CA
Local
California Government
San Francisco, CA
Elections
San Francisco, CA
Education
Mission Local

Five Questions: Part 1

It’s election time! On Feb. 15, voters will go to the polls in a Special Election to decide on one of four candidates for California State Assembly’s 17th district. We have five weeks until you cast your ballot and to help you decide, we’re asking candidates a question a week. We will post answers – with a 150 word limit – here on Thursdays. Do they answer the question? Do they differentiate themselves? Do they sound like they know what they are talking about?
CALIFORNIA STATE
Mission Local

SFUSD, unions, reach tentative covid pact; walkout averted

The San Francisco Unified School District and the unions representing teachers, staff and others reached a tentative agreement this evening that will keep public schools open, for the present. The three-page agreement, which you can read here, centers on time off for Covid-19, masks, and testing. The tentative pact was...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
Mission Local

Covid-19 Tracker: DPH MIA

Good morning, Mission, and welcome to Virus Village, your (somewhat regular) Covid-19 data dump. No sign yet of an omicron retreat. In the midst of the biggest, and potentially worst, surge over the past two years, where is the San Francisco Department of Public Health? Anybody seen or heard from DPH lately? Like the Department of Public Works, which doesn’t pick up garbage, or the Department of Building Inspection, which doesn’t inspect or regulate contractors, or the Unified School District, which does (what?) , the Department of Public Health appears to be out to lunch (at the French Laundry?). You would think DPH could at least secure and distribute masks and rapid tests. Note: DPH testing sites, which have been closed, should be open today. As taxpayers, we deserve better, much better, than we’ve gotten so far, especially now.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Steve Bannon
Mission Local

City Attorney investigating operator of local test site

The San Francisco City Attorney’s Office is investigating a Covid-19 testing site at 18th and Dolores streets, which began to offer free, self-swab PCR testing last week. In a letter the office sent to the site’s proprietor, Community Wellness America, late Monday, Deputy City Attorney John H. George told the organization to provide “information establishing Community Wellness America’s ability to lawfully administer COVID-19 tests in San Francisco.” This must be done by Jan. 17.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
Mission Local

SFUSD failed the Covid-19 testing test

It’s painful to admit it, but it’s true: The last time Oakland kicked San Francisco’s ass this thoroughly was the ’89 World Series. To wit: On the cusp of winter break, every Oakland Unified School District student attending class received a pair of at-home covid tests. Throughout the break, parents were sent numerous and detailed messages reminding them to administer one of those tests three days before the first day of school and the second on the Sunday before school resumed. And, for those parents who didn’t do this — or who left on vacation before the tests were handed out — there was an additional stopgap: Rapid testing was available on school campuses on the first day of school.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
Mission Local

SF teachers union calls district ‘inept and negligent’ and some Mission High teachers plan a Thursday sickout

With more than 600 educators absent for the second consecutive day and Covid-19 testing kits in short supply, the San Francisco teacher’s union on Wednesday accused the school district of being “inept and negligent” in its handling of the situation and called for “decisive and immediate action” in the midst of the Omicron crisis.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#School Board#School Children#Schooled#Segregation#High School#Board Of Education#Medi Cal
Mission Local

Mission Local

San Francisco, CA
1K+
Followers
2K+
Post
303K+
Views
ABOUT

Since 2008, Mission Local has been all up in the Mission District reporting on everything from tacos to tech, crime to culture, murals to MUNI, recording the lives and changes in the city’s oldest (and arguably, best) neighborhood.

 https://missionlocal.org/

Comments / 0

Community Policy