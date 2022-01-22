ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Denny’s announces the return of the Super Slam

By D. Goodman
Cover picture for the articleFor fans of breakfast and in particular fans of the breakfasts that are served up at Denny’s, there is nothing better than one of their immensely popular Slam deals. Usually a Slam at Denny’s includes some combination of pancakes, eggs and breakfast meats for a ridiculously low...

