One family. Five months. Three weddings. One more way the pandemic saw our plans for 2020 and raised them with 2021. Kelly and John Raley, both lawyers, watched with excitement as their three children were engaged to their future spouses within months of one another, in 2019 and the beginning of 2020. Wedding dates were set: Kate Raley, Kelly and John’s eldest, was to marry Sean McIlroy, from Tulsa, in May 2020. The youngest Raley, Wesley, would marry Houstonian Kasey French in January 2021. And William Raley would marry Louisiana native Kaily Bourg in June 2021.

HOUSTON, TX ・ 2 DAYS AGO