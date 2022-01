In 2022, retirees will receive an average Social Security benefit of $1,657. The $19,884 in yearly income this produces isn’t exactly a generous amount of money to live on. Some people, however, end up with benefits that are well above this amount. Here’s how you can tell if you’re on track to be one of the retirees whose benefit exceeds the typical amount paid to your peers.

PERSONAL FINANCE ・ 19 HOURS AGO