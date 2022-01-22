ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Louisville, KY

LMPD investigating double shooting, one person dead

By Julia Huffman
Wave 3
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - One man is dead a woman in critical condition after a shooting took place Saturday morning. Louisville Metro police officers responded...

Linda Rosenbarger
6d ago

untill people are held accountable for their crimes it will continue to get worse ,Bring back the youth detention centers ,The youths are being handed to the same people who allow them to get out and run wild no accountability Need to do away with the bond project keep them in jail build another one Stop the voilence

Sherry Hutchins
6d ago

omg cannot believe another shooting, especially so early in the am. Seems violence has become a favorite past time in a ur City. Nobody is safe anymore.

