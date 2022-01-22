LMPD investigating double shooting, one person dead
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - One man is dead a woman in critical condition after a shooting took place Saturday morning. Louisville Metro police officers responded...www.wave3.com
untill people are held accountable for their crimes it will continue to get worse ,Bring back the youth detention centers ,The youths are being handed to the same people who allow them to get out and run wild no accountability Need to do away with the bond project keep them in jail build another one Stop the voilence
omg cannot believe another shooting, especially so early in the am. Seems violence has become a favorite past time in a ur City. Nobody is safe anymore.
