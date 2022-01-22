People We Meet: Eden Stein of Secession Art & Design

With the Chinese New Year of the Tiger just four days away, we’ve rounded up some activities to get in the festive mood. Join us today from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. as we welcome the Year of the Tiger at our free, family-friendly Lunar New Year Celebration at 1725 3rd St. Celebrate the Asian-American community by viewing our Good Fortune Tiger statue, creating lanterns at the arts and crafts station, and enjoying live entertainment. Come dressed in traditional attire that celebrates your heritage during this time of year and participate in our photo opportunity!

SAN FRANCISCO, CA ・ 13 HOURS AGO