People We Meet: Eden Stein of Secession Art & Design

By Yujie Zhou
Mission Local
Mission Local
 6 days ago
After 15 years of supporting local artists and craftsmen, Secession Art & Design at 3235 Mission St. is going to close its Mission Bernal location this April and move north, near Santa Rosa. “I define the gallery as its own form of art,” said owner and curator Eden Stein,...

