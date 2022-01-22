People We Meet: Eden Stein of Secession Art & Design
By Yujie Zhou
Mission Local
6 days ago
After 15 years of supporting local artists and craftsmen, Secession Art & Design at 3235 Mission St. is going to close its Mission Bernal location this April and move north, near Santa Rosa. “I define the gallery as its own form of art,” said owner and curator Eden Stein,...
With the Chinese New Year of the Tiger just four days away, we’ve rounded up some activities to get in the festive mood. Join us today from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. as we welcome the Year of the Tiger at our free, family-friendly Lunar New Year Celebration at 1725 3rd St. Celebrate the Asian-American community by viewing our Good Fortune Tiger statue, creating lanterns at the arts and crafts station, and enjoying live entertainment. Come dressed in traditional attire that celebrates your heritage during this time of year and participate in our photo opportunity!
At the corner of 18th and Dolores streets, two young men directed a young woman to probe the inside of her nostrils with a long swab. It’s a familiar drill; she’s done this before, she said, as she dropped the swab inside a clear plastic tube with a bar code pasted on the outside.
It’s back to the drawing board. After three years on 23rd Street, the Drawing Room Gallery will move from its Mission spot to elsewhere in the city, said its owner Renée DeCarlo, citing deteriorating conditions like trash and drugs on the block. She will uphold a previous arrangement to host a temporary art space on Valencia Street, which runs until April.
Angelina’s friend was getting a group together to go dancing over in Oakland at Sweet’s Ballroom. Spring, 1953. Her friend’s brother, Jose, home on leave from the army, was visiting his family at their house on 25th and Rhode Island streets. (He’s a good dancer.) Angelina...
Neighborhood brunch spot La Taza last week launched Bar Tza, its nighttime incarnation, in a soft opening on Thursday. Next to the original restaurant, Bar Tza at 2481 Mission St. at 21st is serving specialty cocktails, wine and beer, plus some snacks that aren’t on the restaurant menu — like shrimp mojo de ajo and pineapple guacamole.
In the famous photo of the last spike of the Transcontinental Railroad being driven into the ground in 1869 at Promontory Point, Utah, not a single Chinese worker can be seen. No matter that Chinese workers made up the majority of the workers who laid down the tracks. A new...
The restaurant space at 23rd and Bryant Streets tried it all, to no avail: Soul food, Korean/Mexican/Chinese cuisine. But a new “food service” business declared its takeover this month, and could be the one to finally stick. Aarna Kitchen filed a business permit in January for the 2848...
Despite critics who say that the city is moving too quickly to shut down the hotels where unhoused residents have been sheltered during the pandemic, four more hotels will shutter over the next two months, according to Department of Homelessness and Supportive Housing plans shared with providers. Beginning on Feb....
We recently had our first takeout dinner of the new year at Tadka, as we’re still not eating inside what (with the newest version of our dear old friend, Covid-19). What we do have to be thankful for, dear neighbors, are the new restaurants that continue to pop up, and even flourish, during these difficult times.
As the omicron wave gained momentum, one local leader noticed a KN95 mask shortage at San Francisco public schools and decided to see what she could do to solve the problem. She worked the phones and, in seven days, Kate Bueler, the development director for the Jamestown Community Center, secured 61,000 KN95 masks for staff and students of local San Francisco schools.
Justo Garcia’s motley assortment of antiques and curiosities is an almost permanent fixture at 22nd and Mission streets. The 69-year-old is there at the southwest corner nearly every day, rain or shine, with his wares spread on tables and blankets. The exception, he pointed out, is when he takes one weekend a month to go to flea markets to replenish his stock.
We confirmed cancelations and openings with the organizations below, but plans are subject to change. Stay safe out there, folks!. The bilingual, family friendly “Navidad Negra! Bajada de Reyes” Afro-peruvian concert and dance showcase at Mission Cultural Center for the Arts originally scheduled for tonight at 6 p.m. has been canceled “in the interest of maintaining the safety of our community.”
Debbie McConihe was behind the bar at Southern Pacific Brewing Co., prepping for the New Year’s Eve crowd, when she explained the difference between a Manhattan and an Old Fashioned to this reporter. It’s sugar, bitters, and bourbon or whiskey with an orange peel for the latter. For the...
Want to contribute snaps? Send horizontal photos to info@missionlocal.com Subject Head: Snaps. Include 1. The photo, 2. A suggested headline. 3. Where it was taken. Joe was born in San Francisco, raised in the Bay Area, and attended U.C. Berkeley. He never left. “Your humble narrator” was a writer and...
Sonny Yi’s eyes crinkle as he smiles under his mask for the young man who just walked into Fortune Cleaners at 2751 21st St. at Bryant. Yi hands over a bulky item of clothing, and the man removes the garment cover to reveal a trendy tan coat. They discuss the coat’s quality and agree its best days are ahead.
Arcana is a plant store near 21st and Mission that has been open for about six months. About six weeks ago they turned it into a wine bar at night. They bring out tables and you nestle in among the plants, drinking a selection of unusual, often small-batch wines from around the world.
Our second year of coexisting with Covid-19 is drawing to a close, and the cruelties of yet another holiday with covid can feel overwhelming. As Joan Didion, who died this week, wrote in “Where I Was From,” “There is no real way to deal with everything we lose.”
As my formidable bosses repeatedly remind us, the best pieces dig deep and pull apart complex, difficult questions. Few pieces demonstrate that better than Joe Eskenazi’s column on San Francisco school board member Alison Collins, in which I felt he hit all the marks: his standard and sharp political analysis, inclusion of the affected community’s voices and, most importantly, courageous dissection of the complications with her Tweets. Unlike almost every other piece that simplified this scandal, Eskenazi spelled out the racism both the Black and Asian communities face, with much-needed context and nuance. Doing so requires courage; something disappointingly absent from other journalists and media outlets who dared not broach the story at all.
In the end, Mission Laundromat just couldn’t handle the load. After more than a decade, the laundromat on 3282 22nd Street near Bartlett closed, confirmed owner Jacob Malek-Zadeh. The 77-year-old said his laundromat served local families for 15 years, and hosted community events like “Dirty Laundry: Loads of Prose” readings during the local literary festival Litquake. A 2006 Chronicle photo shows a woman transfixed by a performance, as other listeners pressed their backs against the metallic machines.
