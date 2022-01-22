ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NHL

New GM Kent Hughes has a difficult job rebuilding Canadiens in loaded Atlantic Division

By Matt Porter
Boston Globe
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIn his first comments to Montreal reporters, Kent Hughes compared the allure and prestige of the Canadiens to that of the New York Yankees and Dallas Cowboys. He was spot-on. The Yankees’ last World Series win was in 2009. The Cowboys haven’t won the Super Bowl since the 1995 season. The...

www.bostonglobe.com

Comments / 0

Related
Boston Globe

Tuukka Rask sidelined by ‘minor injury,’ listed as day-to-day

A couple of hours before Friday night’s faceoff in Arizona, the Bruins activated taxi squad goaltender Troy Grosenick, and the ex-Union stopper dressed as Linus Ullmark’s backup during the 2-1 victory over the Coyotes. Per a team spokesperson, Tuukka Rask, who many believed for days would be the...
NHL
560 The Joe

In The Panthers We Trust

Jessica Blaylock talks about The Panthers winning ways and how their build and attitude all play a part plus what is Major League Baseball doing with The Hall of Fame.
NHL
Boston Globe

Bruins win out west, hold off inferior Arizona

Smack dab in the middle of the NHL season, Linus Ullmark Friday night submitted his sharpest performance since arriving from Buffalo as a free agent, turning aside 30 shots and backing the Bruins to a 2-1 victory over the Coyotes at Gila River Arena. The win improved the Bruins record...
NHL
hockeyinsiders.net

VIDEO: Nathan MacKinnon Gets Destroyed By Taylor Hall.

The Boston Bruins and Colorado Avalanche played a very eventful game last night. The Avs came out to a 1-0 lead during the first period and the B's followed that up with 3 straight goals in the second period, however the Avs tired it up in the third and eventually won the game overtime.
NHL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Arizona State
theScore

MacKinnon ruled out after big collision with Hall

Colorado Avalanche star Nathan MacKinnon won't return to Wednesday's contest against the Boston Bruins after colliding with forward Taylor Hall during the opening period, the team announced. Hall knocked the shaft of MacKinnon's stick with his shoulder as the center tried to exit the zone, hitting him in the face...
NHL
WGR550

Sabres' Dell is suspended by the NHL for three games

Many of the Sens described the hit as a cheap shot and the NHL felt that Batherson was not eligible to be body checked. In addition, it was a high shoulder check that caused Batherson to fall dangerously and with force into the back wall.
NHL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Steve Yzerman
Person
Patrice Bergeron
Person
Jeff Gorton
iheart.com

Tampa Bay: Bucs Losing Leftwich, MLB HoF Debate, & Bolts Cooper Disrespect

Ronnie & TKras w/ Zac Blobner This Morning: The Bucs have a lot on their plate to deal with, despite being out of the NFL Playoffs after losing to the Rams last Sunday. From Tom Brady on Instagram saying "Thank You", to OC Byron Leftwich unofficially heading to Jacksonville to coach the Jags, to Antonio Brown going on HBO and threatening to sue the team... it's, A LOT. Bucs Radio Voice Dave Moore & Pewter Report's Jon Ledyard help us break it all down, oh AND Saints HC Sean Payton stepping away from New Orleans in there too. Plus, the Bolts back home vs the Devils tomorrow, as Bally Sports Lightning TV Voice Dave Randorf calls the show w/ a bone to pick about Jon Cooper getting shafted by the NHL. Zac handles What's Up Tampa Bay w/ Wacky Turtle News & a game of Would You Rather on the MLB Hall of Fame ONLY inducting Red Sox Legend David Ortiz while shelving Barry Bonds' chances for the final time...
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gm#Atlantic Division#The New York Yankees#Cowboys#Canadian#Habs#Middlebury College
puckprose.com

A Few Questions About New Montreal Canadiens General Manager Kent Hughes

Following last season where everything went right for the Montreal Canadiens (well, until they met the Tampa Bay Lightning), everything has gone wrong for the Canadiens this year. They sit last in the NHL and have less than ten wins after 41 games into the season. Montreal is in for a historically bad finish.
NHL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NHL
NHL Teams
Vancouver Canucks
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
General Motors
NewsBreak
Ice Hockey
NHL Teams
Montreal Canadiens
NewsBreak
Hockey
NHL Teams
Pittsburgh Penguins
NHL Teams
Buffalo Sabres
Boston Globe

7-foot-2-inch Bol Bol slowly acclimating himself to the Celtics while rehabbing a foot injury

As the Celtics completed practice Wednesday, 7-foot-2-inch forward Bol Bol walked along the edge of the court using a pair of crutches. Bol and guard P.J. Dozier were acquired from the Nuggets last week in a three-team deal in which Juancho Hernangómez was sent to Denver. It was mostly a salary-clearing move for the Celtics as they maneuver to get below the luxury-tax line.
NBA

Comments / 0

Community Policy