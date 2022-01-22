This Weekend's Best Deals on Activewear: Outdoor Voices, Lululemon, Alo & More

It's time for another Dealmaster. Our latest roundup of the best deals we can find from around the web includes a rare discount on HBO Max subscriptions. Right now, new or lapsed subscribers to the video streaming service can take 20 percent off the cost of a monthly subscription, for up to 12 months in total. The deal applies to both the ad-supported and ad-free plans, bringing them down to $8 per month (from $10) and $12 per month (from $15), respectively. If you run the offer out for the full 12 months, it'll result in a $24 discount for those who subscribe to the ad-supported tier, or a $36 discount for those who go for the ad-free option. The deal doesn't lock you into subscribing for a set period of time, but note that, by default, the service will be set to auto-renew at the usual monthly price once your discounted period ends. The service's offer page says this deal is for the US only and will last until January 25.

