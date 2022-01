Allow us to introduce you to this week's Pet of the Week from the Vanderburgh Humane Society. Meet Leo. Hello, I’m Leo! I’m such a charming and friendly guy, but I’m struggling to find my perfect forever home because I need to be an only pet. A few of my favorite things are long walks, treats, and back scratches. I would love a quiet home with adult adopters who can give me lots of love! If you don’t have any other pets in your life right now, I could be the perfect guy for you! I’m 4 years old and I’m already neutered and fully vetted. Visit me at the Vanderburgh Humane Society - you’re sure to fall in love with my wrinkly face and sweet personality.

INDIANA STATE ・ 8 DAYS AGO