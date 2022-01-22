ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
12 Random But Useful Bestsellers On *Major* Sale Now

purewow.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThese chic utilitarian boots will never go out of style. Thanks to the organic cotton canvas upper and durable rubber lug sole, they'll hold up for quite a while. Let this weighted blanket soothe you as you fall asleep. The evenly distributed micro beads will make you feel like you're getting...

www.purewow.com

Marie Claire

Everlane Is Having a Site-Wide Sale Right Now

If you haven't shopped cult-favorite brand Everlane yet, now is a great time to get started. The brand promises to deliver long-lasting pieces that are made ethically in factories that pair fair wages and promote reasonable working hours in sustainable environments. Everlane is transparent about where their factories are located, as well as how much it costs to produce their products. Thanks to this honest approach, you can always be sure of where your money is going when you purchase from Everlane's site.
Houston Chronicle

Amazon's home workout equipment is on major sale

There you were, standing in front of the bathroom floor mirror—naked—on the Monday morning after New Year’s Day, facing yourself. You jotted down on paper, New Year's Resolution: Get in shape. In the background, a news bulletin chimed: Omicron. Your wish now seems to be in a bind.
purewow.com

The Best Sherpa Clothing to Keep You Toasty This Winter, from Lounge Sets to Handbags

We don’t consider ourselves the biggest fans of winter’s chilly weather. (Dry skin and frostbitten cheeks? No thank you.) But we can’t say we mind the toasty knitwear, chic coats and fuzzy socks we get to bundle up in during the coldest season of the year. So anytime we spy a new trend that falls under the cozy category, we jump at the chance to add it to our wardrobes. The one that we’re currently obsessing over? Sherpa clothing.
Footwear News

The 21 Best Winter Boots for Men to Help You Survive the Season

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission. Winter is in full swing folks, and we’re looking at a long, snowy road ahead for those that live up north. Whether you live in a region where tackling icy driveways and frigid temps are a daily routine, or you pay the occasional visit to a ski town, it’s important you have a solid pair of boots that can handle the elements for this winter (and future cold seasons). And since we’re knee-deep in snow season, there’s no better...
purewow.com

Macy's is Having a Huge Home Sale﻿—Here Are the 12 Best Deals to Score Before It's Too Late

While casually scrolling through Instagram this morning, our eyes popped when we came across a post from Macy's. "Our Big Home Sale is on," it read. Maybe you saw it too, but if not, all you need to know is that it's one of the retailer's biggest home sales. We're talking up to 65 percent off everything from Le Creuset cookware to CRUX air fryers and more. The best part is, the sale lasts through January 29, so you have a few days to get your shopping done, although we suggest you hop on it now before things start selling out.
purewow.com

You Can Actually Hold a Conversation While Wearing This N95 Mask from Amazon

At this stage in the game, I've gone through my share of masks, from flimsy cloth ones to real-deal respirators. And while I've settled on a washable go-to mask for walking around outside or coming and going from my building, I hadn't landed on a mask that I felt really truly safe wearing in riskier situations (indoors, flying, elevators, etc.) and comfortable. Now, by comfortable I don't mean when you first put it on and wear it for three minutes to grab your delivery. I mean it's comfortable for hours. It doesn't hurt your ears, fog your glasses, suction into your mouth when you inhale, blow off your face when you exhale or slide down your head when you do anything else. That is, until I ordered these bad boy duck masks from Amazon.
The Independent

11 best jewellery gifts for Valentine’s Day that they’ll fall in love with

While it might feel like Christmas was just yesterday, it’s now time to start thinking about gifting for Valentine’s Day. And while the day has traditionally been reserved for a partner, it needn’t be – you may find yourself wanting to treat your gal pal or a relative.Whoever you’re celebrating this 14 February, we think something sparkly goes a little further than flowers. Nothing provides the same amount of joy as a jewellery piece that they will reach for time and again. If chosen well, it’ll be a daily wear that constantly reminds them of you.When gifting jewellery, it’s always worth...
GeekTyrant

Humble Winter Sale Has Some Great Games For Sale Now

Humble’s winter sale is on now until February 2 and there are some really great games on sale. Resident Evil Village, Assassin's Creed Valhalla - Ultimate Edition, and Mortal Kombat 11 as well as indie titles like Superhot VR are all part of the sale. Other notable games are:
purewow.com

Sweater Nails Are the Cozy Winter Trend We Didn’t See Coming

Don’t get us wrong, we love rocking a simple coat of our favorite shade. But anytime we can spice things up and dive into the nail art world we’re all for it. The latest trend to hit our radar happens to be an homage to our favorite winter staple—sweaters. Meet sweater nails, also called “cable-knit nails,” for its patterned texture.
purewow.com

Wondering What Shoes to Wear with Leather Pants? Here Are 5 Stylish Options to Try (& 2 to Skip)

Shoes are often the trickiest part of an outfit to figure out, so if you’ve been wondering exactly which shoes to wear with leather pants, the trendiest winter style of the moment, you’re not the only one. Leather (and faux-leather) boots are often our go-to footwear choice for colder months, but do they make sense next to pants of the same material? Does your pant silhouette matter? What about color, or matte vs. patent finishes? Have no fear, we have all the answers for you right here. Read on for the five easiest shoe/leather pant combinations that are also incredibly chic, plus two shoe styles you’re better off saving for another outfit.
purewow.com

The Skincare Trend That's Going to Take Over 2022

Soaking up more hours of screen time became the new normal during the Covid-19 pandemic—thanks in part to the months spent staying home and avoiding social activities. ﻿And while there's nothing wrong with a little extra Netflix bingeing or internet surfing, all those hours in front of our screens ﻿are doing no favors for our skin.
shefinds

Experts Agree: This Is The Most Flattering Haircut For Women Over 40

Finding the perfect haircut to flatter your features is one of the most important steps you can take against aging, and while some chops can highlight fine lines and wrinkles, there are others which naturally inject some youth into your appearance. We know that a good haircut will provide movement and texture, keeping your strands from falling limply around your face, but what exactly is the most flattering style to try as you grow older? To get an answer once and for all, we spoke with Rod Galvao, hairstylist at Gem House as he explains the universally flattering chop that can help turn back the years and draw attention to your best features at any age.
The Independent

Boots’s 2022 baby event has arrived: Here are the best deals to shop from Pampers, Tommee Tippee and more

Whether you’re preparing for the arrival of your first baby or need to stock up on everyday essentials for your little ones, the shopping list can feel never-ending at times.From baby clothes to nappies, wipes, skincare and bottles, it can be overwhelming thinking just how much stuff one tiny person needs and the costs can soon mount up.But that’s where the Boots baby event comes in. Available to shop in select Boots stores and online now until 22 February, the popular event offers huge reductions on hundreds of items, with prices starting from just 70p.The retailer, which is home to...
Mashed

The Best Store-Bought Ice Cream Brand, According To 28% Of People

There's never a bad (or wrong) time to dig into a pint of ice cream. Maybe you're celebrating your kid's birthday. Maybe you're comforting your best friend after a bad breakup. Maybe you're treating yourself after a tough week at work. Or maybe it's just a random Tuesday night and you're craving something sweet. Whatever the occasion, ice cream is always the answer, and everyone has their go-to flavor. According to a YouGov survey, the most popular ice cream flavors in the United States are (in order) chocolate, vanilla, strawberry, mint chocolate chip, and butter pecan.
