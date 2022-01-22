One Killed in Deadly Freeway Crash

Photo: Getty Images

LOS ANGELES (CNS) - A person was killed in a two-vehicle collision today in Los Angeles.

Officers from the California Highway Patrol were called at 4:30 a.m. to the La Cienega Boulevard off ramp of the eastbound Santa Monica (10) Freeway where they found the victim of the collision, the CHP confirmed.

One of the vehicles overturned in the crash and the other ended up on the right shoulder of the freeway.

The collision closed the La Cienega off ramp and the No. 4 lane of the freeway for an unknown duration.

CHP is investigating the cause of the crash.