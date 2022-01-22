ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

One Killed in Deadly Freeway Crash

By City News Service
KFI AM 640
KFI AM 640
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Zcomk_0dsu2kOB00
Photo: Getty Images

LOS ANGELES (CNS) - A person was killed in a two-vehicle collision today in Los Angeles.

Officers from the California Highway Patrol were called at 4:30 a.m. to the La Cienega Boulevard off ramp of the eastbound Santa Monica (10) Freeway where they found the victim of the collision, the CHP confirmed.

One of the vehicles overturned in the crash and the other ended up on the right shoulder of the freeway.

The collision closed the La Cienega off ramp and the No. 4 lane of the freeway for an unknown duration.

CHP is investigating the cause of the crash.

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Freeway#Vehicles#La Cienega Boulevard#Traffic Accident
More stimulating talk in Los Angeles and Orange County. Listen to Jennifer Jones Lee on Wake Up Call, Bill Handel Morning Show, Gary and Shannon, John and Ken, Tim Conway Jr, Coast to Coast AM, KFI News and more on KFI AM 640!

