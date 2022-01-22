ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oregon State

As of Thursday, anyone entering Oregon Capitol will have to pass through metal detectors

By Julia Shumway, Oregon Capital Chronicle
 6 days ago
The Oregon Legislature is stepping up security at the Capitol, to the tune of more than half a million dollars per year. Everyone entering the Capitol must pass through a metal detector and face bag inspection beginning Thursday, Jan. 27. The Legislature will convene Feb. 1. Guns have been...

KR
6d ago

Protect the State government capitol and it’s politicians but don’t protect our people. Typical wasted money in Oregon.

Guest
6d ago

Hmmm are they getting worried? Taking taxpayers money for schools and then closing our schools? Let our beautiful city of Portland get destroyed by antifa homeless at an all time high. Imposing illegal mandates on the Oregon people trough masks and encouraging businesses to require jabs and boosters which do not work!! But adding extra security to protect themselves!

Becky Flory
6d ago

sorry but I wouldn't visit the state capital nothing to see there they have done nothing to help Oregon

