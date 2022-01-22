As of Thursday, anyone entering Oregon Capitol will have to pass through metal detectors
By Julia Shumway, Oregon Capital Chronicle
The Oregonian
6 days ago
The Oregon Legislature is stepping up security at the Capitol, to the tune of more than half a million dollars per year. Everyone entering the Capitol must pass through a metal detector and face bag inspection beginning Thursday, Jan. 27. The Legislature will convene Feb. 1. Guns have been...
Home Forward, Portland’s housing authority, announced Ivory Mathews as its new executive director late Friday, making her the first Black woman to head the organization in its 80 year history. Agency officials erroneously trumpeted Mathews as the first Black leader of the housing authority, period. But that was inaccurate,...
Your Jan. 23 editorial “State should drop proposal for permanent indoor mask rule” omitted mentioning the law that put us in this mess. Granted, any law cannot cover every situation, but this law is failing us. There seems to be some sort of fear of government overreach that constrains us to either a temporary or permanent condition; this is an artificial constraint we have created. The creators of the law didn’t anticipate a health crisis that would last this long. I characterize this situation as a failure to include an exception in case of emergency. With hospitals filled to capacity, we are in a public health emergency. If we’re lazy, we could simply change the law to allow the renewal of the temporary rule, perhaps limiting it to “x” number of renewals. I would prefer something that provides the outlines of what constitutes an emergency and grant more leeway to the appropriate agency. We can debate what qualifies as an emergency (hospitals at a certain capacity, and positivity rates at a certain percentage, for example) and how much power to grant, but clearly the current law needs fixing.
About a year into its tenure in Portland, the honeymoon may be over for Seattle-based recycling startup Ridwell. The company allows customers to self-sort materials that traditional recyclers don’t take so those materials can be reused and recycled. Its white collection boxes have become a common presence on Portland porches, where it has the bulk of its 20,000 tri-county customers.
The latest COVID-19 forecast from Oregon Health & Science University predicts that the number of people hospitalized with the virus in Oregon will reach a peak over the next week and begin to drop by next weekend. Peter Graven, OHSU’s lead data scientist, now forecasts that hospitalizations will peak at...
Oregon state park campgrounds were packed in 2021, as locals and tourists alike left the comforts of their homes to sleep under the stars, among evergreen forests and beside the gentle roar of the ocean. The Oregon Parks and Recreation Department reported a total 3,026,756 camper nights last year, far...
The Oregon Health Authority reported 8,207 new known cases of COVID-19 on Wednesday, roughly on par with daily averages that have hovered just below the 8,000-case mark for the past nearly two weeks. Officials say the state’s test positivity rate, which registered at 24.9% Wednesday, also continues to be high...
Comments / 26