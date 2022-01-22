ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBA

3 Ways the San Antonio Spurs Can Make the Playoffs This Season

By Jonah Kubicek
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe San Antonio Spurs seem to be out of the playoff picture in the Western Conference. They are a game and a half behind the tenth-seeded Trail Blazers to make the play-in game with the seven, eight, and nine seeds, and are seven games behind the sixth-seed Nuggets to make the...

Pounding The Rock

Game Preview: San Antonio Spurs vs. Chicago Bulls

The Spurs’ have certainly had had their media team hard at work this past week! Exactly one week after welcoming back LaMarcus Aldridge and Patty Mills to the AT&T Center with their new team, the Brooklyn Nets, the Spurs have an opportunity to see another old friend, DeMar DeRozan. DeRozan, as you know, was traded to the team from the Toronto Raptors during Summer 2018 and played a part in navigating the franchise through the immediate years after the Kawhi Leonard debacle. Following the sign-and-trade deal that brought him to Chicago this past summer, DeMar, alongside All Stars Zach LaVine and Nikola Vucevic, has played a large role in keeping the Bulls at or near the summit of the Eastern Conference this season. Case in point: Chicago’s 30 wins this season is just one shy of their win total for all of LAST season and as long as they don’t fall apart, are on track to make their first playoff appearance since the 2016-2017 season.
Houston Chronicle

Black Pumas stopped in San Antonio to cheer on the Spurs last night

Despite the Memphis Grizzlies tackily reveling in their win against the Spurs, San Antonio’s loss was likely easier to deal with knowing that there were some familiar faces in the crowd. The award-winning band Black Pumas were in attendance at the AT&T Center to help cheer on the Spurs...
Memphis Grizzlies at San Antonio Spurs odds, picks and predictions

The Memphis Grizzlies (32-17) travel to the Alamo City for an 8:30 p.m. ET tip-off against the San Antonio Spurs (18-30) at the AT&T Center. Below, we look at the Grizzlies vs. Spurs odds and lines, and make our expert NBA picks, predictions and bets. Memphis has alternated between winning...
HAPPY BIRTHDAY!!! San Antonio Spurs coach Gregg Popovich turns 73

SAN ANTONIO - Spurs coach Gregg Popovich is celebrating a birthday on Friday. The future Hall of Fame coach turns 73 today. Pop has been coaching the Spurs for 25 years, making him the longest tenured active coach in NBA history. Coach Pop is also about to hit another milestone....
Laredo Morning Times

San Antonio feels for DeMar DeRozan as former Spur reflects on trying times

San Antonio will welcome back former Spurs player DeMar DeRozan on Friday for the first time since the All-Star starte joined the Chicago Bulls in an off-season sign-and-trade agreement last August. Local respect is growing for DeRozan ahead of his return following the release of a candid sit down with Bleacher Report's Taylor Rooks. In the conversation, the Bulls player reveals the emotionally exhausting off-court schedule he maintained while playing for the Spurs and spending as much time as possible with his dying father.
FanSided

Studs and Duds from hard-fought win at San Antonio Spurs

It took every bit of 48 minutes for the Memphis Grizzlies to put away the scrappy San Antonio Spurs in the final leg of their four-game road trip. The Grizzlies were up by as many as 15 points in the game, but ended up winning by a final score of 118-110, fending off a ferocious comeback attempt by the Spurs late in the game.
grizzlybearblues.com

Report Card: Grizzlies beat the Spurs in San Antonio 118-110

Memphis brings the pain in the return of Desmond Bane!. All eyes were on soon-to-be newly selected All-Star Ja Morant, who started his celebration early. Ja came to San Antonio & served the Spurs a 40 piece extra hot and wet. Fans all around courtside can be seen licking their fingers from the Memphis flavor splashing everywhere. Jaren Jackson Jr. looked like a legit star all night as he dominated San Antonio on both ends. The game was back and forth as even when Memphis went up 15 points, a Gregg Popovich coached team ain’t quitting easy. This group stayed true to that as they came back down from 15 to tie the game. However, Memphis had the two best players in the building tonight in Ja and Jaren. The Grizzlies also had 3 of the best 4 players on the court this game in upcoming star Desmond Bane.
expressnews.com

DeMar DeRozan vindicates San Antonio Spurs with All-Star nod

Thousands of feet in the air, on his way back to the place he learned to appreciate even though it never felt like home, DeMar DeRozan found out he was an All-Star again. The announcement came over the plane’s public address system, delivered by a teammate to rousing applause.
The Spun

Nets Have Reportedly Made Decision On James Harden

There’s been a lot of talk this week about James Harden’s future in Brooklyn, with many speculating that the All-Star guard will end up in Philadelphia this offseason. Harden is rumored to be unhappy in Brooklyn, with his eyes potentially on a new team heading into the summer.
fadeawayworld.net

Kyle Kuzma's Mother's Epic Response After Her Son Bought Her A House: "Yup… Slam Dunk… Better Than The One On Embiid."

Kyle Kuzma is one of the NBA's most interesting personalities, Kuz's outfits and his outspoken confidence often draw the eye. Since his trade to the Washington Wizards, Kuzma's game has gone up a level and he is averaging over 15 points and nearly 10 rebounds per game. Now Kuzma is also receiving praise off the court for his recent gesture for his mother.
NBC Sports

Playing Poole with Steph, Klay could unlock Warriors' offense

Amid a sluggish stretch in which Steph Curry is slumping, Jordan Poole is adjusting, and Klay Thompson still is finding his sea legs, the Warriors might have found the key to unlocking their offensive identity. On Tuesday, during their 130-92 thrashing of the Dallas Mavericks at Chase Center, the Warriors...
