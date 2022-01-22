3 Ways the San Antonio Spurs Can Make the Playoffs This Season

The Spurs’ have certainly had had their media team hard at work this past week! Exactly one week after welcoming back LaMarcus Aldridge and Patty Mills to the AT&T Center with their new team, the Brooklyn Nets, the Spurs have an opportunity to see another old friend, DeMar DeRozan. DeRozan, as you know, was traded to the team from the Toronto Raptors during Summer 2018 and played a part in navigating the franchise through the immediate years after the Kawhi Leonard debacle. Following the sign-and-trade deal that brought him to Chicago this past summer, DeMar, alongside All Stars Zach LaVine and Nikola Vucevic, has played a large role in keeping the Bulls at or near the summit of the Eastern Conference this season. Case in point: Chicago’s 30 wins this season is just one shy of their win total for all of LAST season and as long as they don’t fall apart, are on track to make their first playoff appearance since the 2016-2017 season.

