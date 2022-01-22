ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ochelata, OK

Firefighters battle wax plant fire overnight in Ochelata

By FOX23.com News Staff
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2qawma_0dsu2Bgs00

OCHELATA, Okla. — Several fire departments from across Washington County responded to a fire at a wax plant in Ochelata Friday night.

Ochelata fire responded to the wax plant on A Street around 11:30 p.m. and saw heavy fire when they arrived to the scene.

Ochelata Assistant Chief Lonnie Ingram said the town was without water for part of the day but the water came back on around the time firefighters had to fight the fire.

Phillips Petroleum brought in a foam truck to help put out the heavy fire caused by the wax, Ingram said.

Ingram said the wax plant roof caved in overnight and the building is severely damaged.

The cause of the fire is under investigation, but the Washington County Fire Department confirms that the cause of the fire is suspicious.

The wax plant also caught fire in July 2021.

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 1

Related
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

19 year-old killed in car crash north of Adair

TULSA, Okla, — The Oklahoma Highway Patrol (OHP) said that 19 year-old Kalvin Grumbein of Foyil, Okla. was killed after sustaining massive injuries in a car crash around noon on Friday. OHP said that Grumbein was driving westbound on the Will Rogers Turnpike when his car lost control, left...
TULSA, OK
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

Defense: 3 officers at Floyd killing not trained adequately

ST. PAUL, Minn. — (AP) — An attorney for one of the three former Minneapolis police officers on trial for allegedly violating George Floyd’s civil rights suggested Friday that the department’s training is inadequate when it comes to intervening when a colleague is using excessive force and that new recruits are told to obey their senior officers.
SAINT PAUL, MN
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

Two family dogs shot in their front yard in north Tulsa

TULSA, Okla. — An animal advocacy group is stepping in to help a north Tulsa family’s quest for justice after someone shot their two dogs in their own yard. The Oklahoma Alliance for Animals is helping cover medical costs for the dogs’ owners and is also offering a reward for anyone who can give Tulsa Police information that leads to an arrest.
TULSA, OK
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Ochelata, OK
City
Washington, OK
Washington County, OK
Crime & Safety
County
Washington County, OK
State
Washington State
Local
Oklahoma Accidents
Local
Oklahoma Crime & Safety
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

Pizza delivery driver shoots would-be carjacker 6 times

PHILADELPHIA — An attempted carjacking suspect was taken to the hospital in critical condition after the delivery driver whose car he targeted fought back. Philadelphia police told WCAU the victim was delivering food in the city when the suspect walked up to him, threatened him with a gun and demanded his car. Police said the delivery driver then pulled out his own weapon and shot the suspect six times, WPVI reported.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

Tulsa police find vintage Shelby Mustang

MOUNDS, Okla. — Tulsa police found the rare, vintage Shelby Mustang GT-500 in Mounds. Tulsa Police Lieutenant Chase Calhoun said police conducted aerial surveillance in Mounds on Thursday. An Okmulgee County search warrant was served around 1 p.m. Friday. Four people are cooperating with police and no arrests have...
TULSA, OK
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Wax#Plant#Heavy Fire#Firefighters#Phillips Petroleum#Cox Media Group
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

Tulsa, OK
53K+
Followers
90K+
Post
27M+
Views
ABOUT

FOX23 News KOKI is covering news that matters with local news, sports, weather, and traffic you can count on.

 https://www.fox23.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy