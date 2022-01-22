Firefighters battle wax plant fire overnight in Ochelata

OCHELATA, Okla. — Several fire departments from across Washington County responded to a fire at a wax plant in Ochelata Friday night.

Ochelata fire responded to the wax plant on A Street around 11:30 p.m. and saw heavy fire when they arrived to the scene.

Ochelata Assistant Chief Lonnie Ingram said the town was without water for part of the day but the water came back on around the time firefighters had to fight the fire.

Phillips Petroleum brought in a foam truck to help put out the heavy fire caused by the wax, Ingram said.

Ingram said the wax plant roof caved in overnight and the building is severely damaged.

The cause of the fire is under investigation, but the Washington County Fire Department confirms that the cause of the fire is suspicious.

The wax plant also caught fire in July 2021.

