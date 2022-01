During his 2020 campaign, Joe Biden vowed that there would be “no more drilling on federal lands” under his administration. “Period, period, period,” he emphasized. But as the Washington Post has reported, in the year since he assumed office, there has actually been more drilling on public land than there was under his predecessor, Donald Trump. That’s not all the president’s fault: His efforts to shift away from fossil fuels have been bogged down by politics and legal obstacles. Nevertheless, the continuation of public drilling has frustrated activists, who have called on the administration to find a way to uphold its promises.

PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION ・ 18 HOURS AGO