Roughly 24 hours after pummeling Columbus and three days after flattening St. Louis, the Calgary Flames (20-16-8, 46 points) are back in action! Their challenge on Thursday night comes in the form of a rematch with the St. Louis Blues (25-12-5, 55 points), who will be seeking redemption on home ice after being plainly not very good in Calgary on Monday night. Can the Flames keep their string of strong outings going?

NHL ・ 1 DAY AGO