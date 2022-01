This year, Roe Day doesn’t quite feel like a celebration. It’s 2022—almost five decades after the Supreme Court ruled that the Constitution protects a pregnant woman’s liberty to choose to have an abortion without excessive government restriction. And yet today in Texas, abortion has been outlawed for the vast majority of those who need one. And in a few short months, the Supreme Court is likely to rule in a case that is a direct challenge to Roe v. Wade and will impact abortion access nationwide.

