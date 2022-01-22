Man sentenced for making threatening communications to judge

BOSTON (AP) — A Massachusetts man has been sentenced to the time he already served behind bars — about four months — for making threats against a state judge in West Virginia, officials said.

Keith Lessard, 41, of Webster, was also sentenced to a year of probation on Thursday. He pleaded guilty in September to a federal charge of mailing threatening communications.

Lessard used email and mail to communicate with the judge who had prosecuted a case against Lessard in 2010 before being appointed to the bench, federal prosecutors said. The communications were part of an attempt to extort money by falsely claiming she had engaged in illegal prosecutorial misconduct in the past, prosecutors said.

The Associated Press could not find a phone number for Lessard. His attorney didn’t immediately return a call seeking comment on Saturday.