The Democratic Party establishment is none too happy with Arizona Senator Kyrsten Sinema. Despite the fact that she votes for President Joe Biden’s agenda north of 95 percent of the time, her state party apparatchiks voted this past week to censure her. This for refusing, along with Sen. Joe Manchin, to go along with scuttling the legislative filibuster to pass the so-called "voting rights" bill.

