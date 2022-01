COMSTOCK, MI — Another Bell’s beer is on its way across the country, expanding its footprint to 10 states, just over one year after its initial launch. Bell’s golden ale, No, Yeah, named aptly after familiar Michigander slang, expanded to an additional four states this past week and is now available in stores in Pennsylvania, Iowa, Kentucky and Missouri as well as Michigan, Indiana, Illinois, Ohio, Wisconsin and Minnesota, according to a news release from the brewery.

