Every year, Disney World uses the winter months to do routine refurbishments across the parks and resorts while crowds are a bit lower and this year is no different!. If you’re visiting during this time, then it’s important to know what will be closed to help you plan, so that’s why we’re bringing you a look at everything that will be unavailable in Disney World this week from January 24th to 30th, 2022.

