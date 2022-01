ALLEGANY, N.Y. — After years of fundraising, the Village of Allegany is getting a new skatepark. "I think it will kind of lighten the mood a little bit for this town and for the people who want to learn, like, BMX, skateboard, scooter, all that stuff that's able to learn. And people who do in this small town can actually come here and do what they want to do," Jhonas Price said.

ALLEGANY, NY ・ 12 HOURS AGO