Deloitte funded group that wants to keep homeless on subways

By Melissa Klein
NYPost
 6 days ago
Simon Martial said he fatally shoved Go "because of God." J.C.Rice

The corporate employer of tragic subway shoving victim Michelle Go, who was allegedly killed by an unhinged vagrant, helped fund a progressive non-profit that sued to keep the homeless from being ousted from the NYC transit system.

Go, 40, a senior manager at consulting conglomerate Deloitte, was killed Jan. 15 when Simon Martial, 61, allegedly pushed her in front of an oncoming train at the Times Square station. He told reporters he did it “because of God.”

Deloitte Financial Advisory Services donated between $25,000 and $50,000 in 2021 to the Urban Justice Center, according to the group’s annual report.

In February 2021, the Urban Justice Center along with a homeless man and another non-profit, sued the MTA, saying its new transit code of conduct — adopted in 2020 because of the pandemic — had “the effect of excluding homeless New Yorkers from the subway system.”

The rules barred people from staying in a subway station for more than an hour; from taking wheeled carts bigger than 30 inches long and 30 inches wide into the system; and banned people from staying in a terminal after a train is taken out of service.

Go, above, was killed on Jan. 15.

The lawsuit argued the rules were “arbitrary and capricious.” It was dismissed in June.

Doug Lasdon, the executive director of the Urban Justice Center, told The Post that homeless should have the same access to the subway “that I have.”

Joseph Giacalone, a John Jay College of Criminal Justice professor and a former NYPD sergeant, said the transit system should not be viewed as a homeless shelter.

“I know the complaint has been historically that the shelters aren’t safe,” Giacolone said. “Well, if the shelters aren’t safe, what makes you think that putting the people who are attacking other homeless, letting them sleep in the subway, is a good idea?”

The Urban Justice Center receives most of its revenue — $25 million in the last fiscal year — from government grants. It’s also gets donations from left-wing groups like George Soros’ Open Society Foundations. In addition to advocacy work for the homeless, the organization provides legal services on housing issues and for sex workers among others.

A spokeswoman for Deloitte did not immediately return requests for comment.

Additional reporting by Conor Skelding

Comments / 0

 

George Soros
Founded in 1801 by Alexander Hamilton, the New York Post is America’s oldest continuously published newspaper – and one of its most provocative, impactful, and beloved news brands. We shine a bright light on the people and institutions that shape our readers’ lives; we break big stories and set the news agenda; and we offer engaging, fun and addictive content to the country and the world.

