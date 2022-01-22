ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
‘This Is Us’ Season 6: Every Question That Still Needs an Answer Before the Show’s End

By Erin Crabtree
Us Weekly
Us Weekly
 6 days ago
Ron Batzdorff/NBC

Tying up loose ends. This Is Us has weaved a complicated story over the course of six seasons, but the show’s cast and creatives have promised that all lingering questions will be answered before the series concludes.

“My hope is that by the end of the series, there is no stone left unturned,” creator Dan Fogelman told Entertainment Weekly in December 2021. “You would have nothing left to ask me about spoilers. You might want to call me and say, ‘I don’t like what happened to such-and-such. I don’t like who such-and-such wound up with.’ But you won’t be going, ‘Who?’ If we’ve done that, I feel like we’ve done our job and we’ve made the choices that we thought were best for the characters and for the story. But by the end of it, I don’t think there will be any of these timeline mysteries left. Hopefully it will set us up for a very beautiful and simple ending to the entire venture.”

The writer teased that season 6 would initially have a “nice, quiet, slow pace” to set up “some really big stuff that’s coming down the pike.” Although Fogelman felt like he had “the right ending” in mind for the series, he confessed that he had not “written it yet” at that point.

Showrunners Isaac Aptaker and Elizabeth Berger exclusively told Us Weekly in January that there was still “too much work to do” on the show before processing its end.

“It’s been such a gigantic chapter of all of our lives,” Aptaker shared. “And I think it’s so bittersweet because it does feel like the right time to end the show.”

Milo Ventimiglia, for his part, hinted that the series finale will be in keeping with the emotional tone of the entire show.

“I think it’s wonderful. I think it’s incredibly satisfying. I think it’s beautiful,” the actor told Us in October 2021. “I was just on set with Dan about two weeks ago and he was talking about some things that I didn’t know about the end. I was there with Mandy [Moore]. We just kind of looked at each other, like, one, excited to get into it, and two, incredibly devastated as human beings because this is probably gonna wreck people in the most heartfelt way. It’s beautiful. I’m so excited.”

Ventimiglia assured that the ending feels like a “completion of the story,” noting that it’s nice to see “an infinite loop of where things start and how it all kind of tailors back into one another.”

Scroll through the gallery below to see which questions This Is Us still needs to answer during season 6.

Us Weekly

Us Weekly

