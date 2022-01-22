ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TV Series

'Too Hot To Handle' narrator Desiree Burch says her American accent softens the blow of her blunt jokes about contestants

By Ayomikun Adekaiyero
Insider
Insider
 6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Og26C_0dstxcGE00

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=289Qlx_0dstxcGE00
The season 3 cast for Netflix's Too Hot to Handle.

Tom Dymond

  • "Too Hot To Handle" narrator Desiree Burch spoke to Insider about coming up with jokes for the show.
  • She revealed that the show's jokes are predominantly written by British writers.
  • Burch added that her American accent makes the blunt jokes more palatable to the show's audience.

"Too Hot To Handle" narrator Desiree Burch knows her jokes can be a bit pointed, but she feels there's a reason why fans still love her quips.

Burch narrates Netflix's reality dating show, now in its third season, where sexy single contestants from around the world are placed in a sunny villa to form romantic connections without physical touch.

"The writers that work on this show [are] predominantly British," Burch revealed. "There is something about that level of sarcasm."

"Because that is paired with an American voice, it does soften some of the blow of what those words could actually convey because if you heard them in a British voice, you would be like, 'Oh. There's like five layers underneath what was actually said. And now I don't know if this person's nice at all,'" she added.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3wbB6z_0dstxcGE00
Iain Stirling.

David M. Benett / Getty Images

Because of the narrator's humor, "Too Hot to Handle" has often been compared to the popular dating series "Love Island," where contestants also head to villas around the world to make romantic connections. The most popular version of the series is "Love Island UK," narrated by Iain Stirling.

When asked if she ever felt pressure to imitate the iconic narrator, Burch replied, "I mean, Ian is brilliant and hilarious. I haven't [imitated him] but then again I don't watch a lot of 'Love Island.'"

"Obviously I'm not British and I'm never going to have my razor-sharp wit honed down so finely," she continued. "But also the audience isn't necessarily all coming from the same cultural background. What is hilarious to a British audience might be considered mean to an American one because Americans are like owiee ."

Season three of "Too Hot To Handle" is available on Netflix now.

Read the original article on Insider

Comments / 0

Related
Elle

Will Too Hot to Handle Get a Season 4 on Netflix?

Netflix has no shortage of unscripted dating content, from the wholesome docuseries Love on the Spectrum to the bizarre reality show Sexy Beasts. Somewhere in the mix (amid the more gimmicky fare) is Too Hot to Handle, a competition series where hot singles are gathered for what they think will be a sexy vacation that turns out to be a challenge in chastity: If they can suppress their sexual urges and make meaningful, non-physical connections, they’ll go home with a whopping cash prize; but if they break the rules, they’ll jeopardize the loot for everyone.
TV SERIES
The Independent

‘Crying’: After Life fans say hilarious blooper reel is funnier than actual show

The After Life season three bloopers reel has been released – and in one moment Ricky Gervais laughs so hard he falls to the floor.Gervais’s After Life recently released its third and final season on Netflix, with many viewers left emotional (and a little confused) by the finale.As the new blooper reel shows, most of the cast – but especially Gervais – could hardly get through filming a scene without dissolving into laughter.At the end of the video, which you can watch in full here, Gervais is shown hysterically laughing during a scene involving Ken Otley, the head of...
TV SERIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Iain Stirling
Distractify

Three 'Too Hot to Handle' Contestants Were Arrested After Season 3 Wrapped

It’s safe to say that a LOT happened in 2021 — the year began with the Capitol riots and ended with Betty White saying “au revoir,” but somewhere in the middle, three soon-to-be stars made headlines when they got arrested. Yes, three future stars of Too Hot to Handle Season 3 were arrested on their way back to the United Kingdom from Turks and Caicos in Feb. 2021.
PUBLIC SAFETY
Us Weekly

Megan Fox Teases What She’d Wear to Teach at ‘Euphoria High’ — and Now Fans Want Her to Join the Show

Fans aren’t the only ones creating makeup looks that belong in the halls of Euphoria High — Megan Fox is also in on the action. “If I were the AP Literature teacher at Euphoria High,” the 35-year-old actress captioned a Thursday, January 27, Instagram post. In the photo, the Jennifer’s Body star looked straight out of the HBO MAX series thanks to her next-level, neon orange glam.
BEAUTY & FASHION
Deadline

‘Life & Beth’: Violet Young To Play Teen Amy Schumer In Hulu Comedy Series

EXCLUSIVE: Young actress Violet Young has been cast as a series regular, sharing a character with star Amy Schumer in the Hulu series Life & Beth. Written, directed, executive produced and headlined by Schumer, Life & Beth follows Beth (Schumer), whose life looks pretty great on paper. Impressive to everyone she grew up with. She makes a good living as a wine distributor. She’s in a long-term relationship with an attractive, successful guy and lives in Manhattan. When a sudden incident forces Beth to engage with her past, her life changes forever. Through flashbacks to her teen self, Beth starts to learn how she...
TV SERIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Too Hot To Handle#American#British
Cosmopolitan

Too Hot To Handle's Georgia speaks out over Patrick serenade

Too Hot To Handle season three is jam-packed with awkward moments, which is why we love the show so much. But what happened when Izzy, Georgia, Nathan and Jaz watched back their cringiest villa bits?. In case you need a refresher, the show sees 10 single contestants from all over...
TV SHOWS
Variety

‘The Woman in the House…,” Kristen Bell’s Mystery Parody, Isn’t Mysterious or Funny: TV Review

A comedy mystery should, ideally, be both comic and mysterious. Unfortunately, the new Netflix series “The Woman in the House Across the Street From the Girl in the Window” drops one of its most successful jokes in its title — and doesn’t have much to recommend it as a whodunit, either. A parody of book-club thrillers like “The Girl on the Train” and “The Woman in the Window,” this series stars Kristen Bell as a grieving mother who has descended into substance abuse and who becomes obsessed with a crime she believes she’s seen. The tricky thing about this plot is...
TV SERIES
Variety

Howard Stern, Joy Behar and More Defend Joe Rogan Against Cancellation: Just ‘Don’t Buy Spotify’

Howard Stern has slammed Joe Rogan in the past for spreading misinformation about the COVID-19 vaccine, but that doesn’t mean Stern wants to see the controversial Spotify radio host shunned in public opinion. Speaking on his Sirius XM radio show this week, Stern said he doesn’t believe in censorship and expressed a level of admiration for Rogan’s podcast empire. “I don’t listen to Joe Rogan. I know Joe from 100 years ago,” Stern said this week (via Mediaite). “We’re no longer friendly. We were friendly at one point — I just knew him as the funny guy, as a comedian —...
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
TV Series
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
Netflix
spectrumnews1.com

Kathryn Kates, 'Seinfeld' actress, has died

LOS ANGELES (CNS) — Actress Kathryn Kates, who appeared in episodes of “Seinfeld” and “The Many Saints of Newark,” has died. She was 73. Kates died of cancer on Saturday, her agent, Ben Jordan, told USA Today on Tuesday night, adding a memorial service is being prepared for her in the spring.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Insider

Insider

275K+
Followers
21K+
Post
117M+
Views
ABOUT

What you want to know.

 https://www.insider.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy