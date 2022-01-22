'Too Hot To Handle' narrator Desiree Burch says her American accent softens the blow of her blunt jokes about contestants

The season 3 cast for Netflix's Too Hot to Handle. Tom Dymond

"Too Hot To Handle" narrator Desiree Burch spoke to Insider about coming up with jokes for the show.

She revealed that the show's jokes are predominantly written by British writers.

Burch added that her American accent makes the blunt jokes more palatable to the show's audience.

"Too Hot To Handle" narrator Desiree Burch knows her jokes can be a bit pointed, but she feels there's a reason why fans still love her quips.

Burch narrates Netflix's reality dating show, now in its third season, where sexy single contestants from around the world are placed in a sunny villa to form romantic connections without physical touch.

"The writers that work on this show [are] predominantly British," Burch revealed. "There is something about that level of sarcasm."

"Because that is paired with an American voice, it does soften some of the blow of what those words could actually convey because if you heard them in a British voice, you would be like, 'Oh. There's like five layers underneath what was actually said. And now I don't know if this person's nice at all,'" she added.

Iain Stirling. David M. Benett / Getty Images

Because of the narrator's humor, "Too Hot to Handle" has often been compared to the popular dating series "Love Island," where contestants also head to villas around the world to make romantic connections. The most popular version of the series is "Love Island UK," narrated by Iain Stirling.

When asked if she ever felt pressure to imitate the iconic narrator, Burch replied, "I mean, Ian is brilliant and hilarious. I haven't [imitated him] but then again I don't watch a lot of 'Love Island.'"

"Obviously I'm not British and I'm never going to have my razor-sharp wit honed down so finely," she continued. "But also the audience isn't necessarily all coming from the same cultural background. What is hilarious to a British audience might be considered mean to an American one because Americans are like owiee ."

Season three of "Too Hot To Handle" is available on Netflix now.