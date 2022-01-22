ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBA

Watch Stephen Curry hit first buzzer-beating game-winner of his NBA career

BBC
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWatch Stephen Curry hit the first buzzer-beating game-winner...

www.bbc.co.uk

Comments / 0

Related
charlottenews.net

Wife of NBA icon Curry responds to open marriage rumors

The wife of NBA legend Steph Curry has called the gossip 'ridiculous'. The wife of Golden State Warriors star Steph Curry, Ayesha, has addressed rumors that the couple is in an open relationship, labeling the speculation 'disrespectful'. Claims circled on gossip blogs in recent weeks and cited an anonymous tip...
CHARLOTTE, NC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Stephen Curry
NBC Sports

Playing Poole with Steph, Klay could unlock Warriors' offense

Amid a sluggish stretch in which Steph Curry is slumping, Jordan Poole is adjusting, and Klay Thompson still is finding his sea legs, the Warriors might have found the key to unlocking their offensive identity. On Tuesday, during their 130-92 thrashing of the Dallas Mavericks at Chase Center, the Warriors...
NBA
SB Nation

These are the 2022 NBA All-Star starters

The 2022 NBA All-Star Game is coming to Cleveland, and it will again feature the biggest stars in professional basketball. The starting lineups and captains for the game were revealed during an NBA on TNT broadcast, and some familiar faces will again be front and center when the All-Star Game tips off on Sunday, Feb. 20 at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse.
NBA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Buzzer#The Golden State Warriors
firstsportz.com

Kevin Durant named his Top 5 NBA Players; Missed Warriors’ Stephen Curry

When Kevin Durant was ruled out for the entire 2019-20 season after joining the Brooklyn Nets, he and Stephen Curry were reported to have one of the closest relations even after they were no longer teammates. But when KD was asked upon his ‘top five’ on ESPN’s First Take, he named the likes of both of his current Brooklyn Nets teammates – James Harden and Kyrie Irving, Damian Lillard, Joel Embiid and LeBron James.
NBA
NBA

Stephen Curry and Andrew Wiggins Named 2022 NBA All-Star Starters

Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry and forward Andrew Wiggins have been named starters in the 71st NBA All-Star Game, the league announced today. Curry will make his eighth All-Star Game appearance, surpassing Rick Barry’s franchise record of seven All-Star starts, and trailing only Paul Arizin (10 appearances) for most All-Star selections in Warriors history. Wiggins was named a starter in his first All-Star appearance. The Warriors have had multiple All-Star starters in five of the past eight seasons.
NBA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NBA
NBA Teams
Golden State Warriors
NBA Teams
Houston Rockets
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
The Spun

Nets Have Reportedly Made Decision On James Harden

There’s been a lot of talk this week about James Harden’s future in Brooklyn, with many speculating that the All-Star guard will end up in Philadelphia this offseason. Harden is rumored to be unhappy in Brooklyn, with his eyes potentially on a new team heading into the summer.
NBA
hypebeast.com

LeBron James Becomes First NBA Player To Be Named All-Star Starter for 18 Consecutive Years

Los Angeles Lakers powerhouse LeBron James has officially is returning to his home state of Ohio for the 2022 NBA All-Star games. This year’s selection marks the 18th consecutive year that James has been chosen to be an All-Star starter. He also ties Kobe Bryant for being selected second-most in the history of the league. The two are one behind Kareem Abdul-Jabbar who is a 19-time All-Star starter.
NBA
fadeawayworld.net

Kyle Kuzma's Mother's Epic Response After Her Son Bought Her A House: "Yup… Slam Dunk… Better Than The One On Embiid."

Kyle Kuzma is one of the NBA's most interesting personalities, Kuz's outfits and his outspoken confidence often draw the eye. Since his trade to the Washington Wizards, Kuzma's game has gone up a level and he is averaging over 15 points and nearly 10 rebounds per game. Now Kuzma is also receiving praise off the court for his recent gesture for his mother.
NBA

Comments / 0

Community Policy