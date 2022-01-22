Watch Stephen Curry hit first buzzer-beating game-winner of his NBA career

When Kevin Durant was ruled out for the entire 2019-20 season after joining the Brooklyn Nets, he and Stephen Curry were reported to have one of the closest relations even after they were no longer teammates. But when KD was asked upon his ‘top five’ on ESPN’s First Take, he named the likes of both of his current Brooklyn Nets teammates – James Harden and Kyrie Irving, Damian Lillard, Joel Embiid and LeBron James.

NBA ・ 1 DAY AGO