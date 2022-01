Subsidies in Europe tightened around hybrid vehicles to focus support on BEVs. Toyota (TM) has made an art form of seeking to include hybrid vehicles (ICE + small battery) as “electrified vehicles” and hence have them eligible for favourable tariffs for BEVs. India has pushed back against this approach and incurred the wrath of Indian Toyota executives. It is less clear how the rest of the world has viewed hybrids, although Toyota is the only car company to have hybrids at the center of its vehicular offerings. Here I address recent developments in Europe which claim that hybrids are actually faux ICE vehicles and they are not being considered as electrified vehicles.

