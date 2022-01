One of the region's fastest-growing companies has been sold to an emerging Boston-based startup. Cuddle Clones, founded by Jennifer Williams and Adam Greene in 2010, has been acquired by Dianthus, an artificial intelligence (AI) e-commerce company. The Louisville-based company, which makes plush replicas of pets, among other pet products, grew its revenue from $3.27 million in 2018 to $11.67 million in 2020, a 256% increase, according to Business First's 2021 Fast 50 list.

LOUISVILLE, KY ・ 9 DAYS AGO